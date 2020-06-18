Vinny Guadagnino’s Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History

Does Vinny Guadagnino have feelings for Angelina Pivanrick? The two have always had a flirtatious relationship that’s also bordered on the verge of dislike. If Guadagnino did want to make things work with the self-proclaimed Kim Kardashian of Staten Island, he’s certainly lost his chance. Pivarnick married husband Chris Larangeira in November during a glamorous New Jersey wedding that was soured with a raunchy toast by co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Guadagnino Looked Upset at Pivarnick’s Wedding

In a preview for Thursday’s episode, Guadagnino looked bummed during Pivarnick and Larangeira’s first dance. It could have been just for the cameras, but Pauly DelVecchio leans over during the dance and asks Guadagnino if he’s OK. “I’m here for you if you want to talk,” he says. MTV added the Dan + Shay song “Tequila” and flashback to some of Pivarnick’s and Guadagnino’s history.

It didn’t start out great. Guadagnino called her the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island and they bickered plenty. Another clip shows them making out in the back of the car, with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino saying, “These two people, they hate each other. Go figure.” In funnier moments Pivarnick gently kissed Guadagnino’s feet and put oil on him. It ends with Pivarnick begrudgingly agreeing to kiss Guadagnino on the cheek. When MTV cuts back to the present time, DelVecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pat him on the back when he sits down early.

When Pivarnick wished her husband a happy birthday, Guadagnino pretended to be confused because it wasn’t his birthday. “Huh?? It’s not my birthday?” he wrote in the comment section. Pivarnick teased him back, writing, “what u getting me for my bday coming up then ? U forgot ? How can u forget it’s actually my bday coming up.”

Guadagnino’s Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History

After things didn’t work out the first time around, DelVecchio and Guadagnino are during a second season of a Double Shot at Love. At the end of the first season, Guadagnino chose Alysse Joyner but they split because of the distance.

“Unfortunately, Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for five months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending,” the Jersey Shore star tweeted in June 2019. “Very weird situation to be put in after the finale. I struggled to keep it alive through text. Still think she’s amazing. Wish her the best.”

In 2018 he dated Elicea Shyann, who said she was “humiliated” by the reality TV star in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Us Weekly wrote at the time. They were dating during the first season of the Jersey Shore reboot, which showed Guadagnino flirting with strippers and getting the numbers of two waitresses.

“Humiliation disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly AMAZING,” Shyann wrote at the time. “Everyone lives for the drama watching good things go to s***.”

VideoVideo related to vinny guadagnino’s ex-girlfriends & dating history 2020-06-18T18:59:11-04:00

Guadagnino said long distance was to blame for their failed relationship. “We’re actually not together right now. I love her. She’s a great girl. Long distance… She’s in California and I live in New York. It’s just too hard to keep up. I don’t regret anything. I really care about the girl. A simple girl from California,” he told Us Weekly.

“I’m not looking,” he continued. “She’s the one I like. Logistically, it’s not working right now… but I’m not looking for anything else.”

On Season 2 of Double Shot at Love, Guadagnino might reconnect with ex-fling Maria Elizondo. “It feels so weird to be around Vinny again,” she said on the season premiere. “I thought I would be able to just come and have fun with the girls and not care about Vinny, but that’s just not the case at all.”

To find out what happens, don’t miss the premiere of Season 2 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Double Shot at Love’ with Pauly D & Vinny Spoilers & Contestants