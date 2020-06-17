VideoVideo related to watch: waffle crew’s golden buzzer agt dance performance (video) 2020-06-16T20:33:27-04:00

During June 16’s episode of America’s Got Talent auditions, dance group WAFFLE Crew earned the night’s golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell.

Before the group of young men took the stage for their audition, their video packaged introduced them to the viewers at home. At the start, one of the members said, “We’re all from different neighborhoods of New York City. Where we grew up at was really rough, people don’t even make it past 25.”

Although Cowell said dance acts are usually not his favorite on AGT, he said he chose to make WAFFLE Crew his golden buzzer pick due to their “Talent, determination, and everything I have been waiting for on this show. They delivered it.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

