Father’s Day at Walmart & Target 2020: Hours & Holiday Specials

It’s Father’s Day 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies that are on your list, you may be wondering what Walmart or Target’s hours are near you today and what their Father’s Day specials are. Whether you’re wanting to visit yourself, get your order delivered, or have your order taken out to you via curbside shopping, knowing the hours and specials today can be helpful. Walmart and Target have changed things up a lot due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s the latest information.

Most Walmart Stores Are Open 7 AM to 8:30 PM

Walmart is open for Father’s Day 2020, but the hours are still limited. Back on March 15, Walmart changed its store hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and then on March 19, they limited the hours a little more. These hours are still in place, according to Walmart’s latest update.

Most 24-hour stores and most other Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are still only open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, unless the store already operated fewer hours regularly. And yes, this includes Father’s Day. So if you’re used to your Walmart being open 24 hours, you’ll likely need to adjust your shopping expectations today.

For the store hours near you, see the store finder, as limited hours may vary by location. Expect to see other changes, as many Walmarts have new requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19.

The change in hours was put in place to give employees more time to restock and sanitize the stores. Stores also introduced Express Delivery that delivers items within less than two hours. Not all stores have this option, but it’s being expanded all the time.

To see Walmart’s Father’s Day specials, visit here. These items include a 55 Quart High Performance Cooler, an Ozark Trail Folding Shovel and Rechargeable Lantern, a 10-person dome tent, a hydration backpack, a FitBit, noise-canceling headphones, cordless drills on special, expert grills, and much more.

Target Is Open for Father’s Day, But Stores Close at 9 PM

Target is open for Father’s Day. According to Target’s website, all stores are still closing by 9 p.m. every day, including Father’s Day. Target’s opening hours may vary by location and region. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here.

Target has a number of Father’s Day gift ideas listed on its website here if you’re still looking for inspiration. Many of these can be picked up today in the store even if you order online. You can get a Dad Jokes book, shirts that say Best Dad Ever or Best Grandpa Ever, a gift card that reads Best Dad Ever, or you can get fancier and order AirPods Pro, an Apple Watch, a Spikeball Standard Set if you’re looking for a sports-themed gift, a Kan Jam Original Disc Game, a Zak Designs tumbler, and more.

You can also see Target’s weekly ad here. Stores are offering certain men’s T-shirts for $8, toddler’s tees for $6, Father’s Day cards, Jack Nicklaus golf wear specials, and more.

Target has announced more safety measures it is taking due to the virus. They’ll be providing face masks and gloves for team members and will be monitoring the number of people in their stores to maintain social distancing. They are metering guest access, maintaining quantity limits on high-demand items, providing plexiglass shields at checkout, and more. Target has also instituted a starting minimum wage of $15/hour.

