Whitney Thore Hospitalized For Panic Attack After Breakup

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore revealed she was hospitalized for a panic attack after she announced her split from fiance Chase Severino on Instagram. The TLC reality star provided an update through the network, where she revealed shes been quarantined with friend Buddy Bell since her breakup.

Since the stay-at-home order started in North Carolina, Thore had been isolating with her mother, Babs. During that time, Chase called her and said that they needed to talk about something in person and asked to meet with her. She said no, but wanted to know what Chase had to say. He told her he was expecting a baby with another woman over the phone.

The couple always had a long-distance relationship, with Severino living in Wilmington, North Carolina, Thore in Charlotte, North Carolina, and her friends and family in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“As of right now I’ve only had that one conversation with Chase,” Thore said. “I got off the phone pretty quickly, just because I needed to process it.”

Since then, Severino has tried to reach out to her multiple times but she hasn’t responded. “I have not yet felt like I’m at a place where I’m able to talk about things,” she said.

Thore Has Been Living With Buddy For The Past Six Weeks

Thore started suffering from anxiety after she made the breakup announcement on social media in May. “I actually had a really bad panic attack here in Charlotte and went to the hospital by myself,” she said. “I called an ambulance because I was scared to drive so when I was discharged a few hours later it was like two in the morning and I didn’t have a ride.”

She called her brother, Hunter, first to come get her, but when he was unable to help she reached out to Bell. “[He] was just going to stay for a few days… and he’s been here for six weeks now, which is good, because two weeks later I went back to the hospital,” she said. “It’s been really nice to have him here.”

Since then, she’s been watching a ton of television, something Thore’s been enjoying since she typically doesn’t do it too often. Bell and Thore have been trying to find things to do together so she doesn’t have to be alone right now. “Just knowing he’s around makes me feel safe,” she said. “Luckily Buddy’s here to help me do all those things.”

Why Thore Made The Baby News Public

In an interview with People magazine, Thore revealed why she publicly announced that her ex, got another woman pregnant. The star had gotten engaged in November during a business trip to Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, fans noticed Thore had removed pictures of Severino from her social media and then rumors started to swirl about a split. Thore decided to come forward about the breakup, and revealed that Severino was going to be a father because it’s not likely something that would have stayed a secret.

“It’s a difficult thing to navigate — honestly, I would have rather not said it, just to avoid the inevitable backlash and gossip, but at the same time, people in their lives already knew of course and a baby isn’t something that can remain private in the future,” she said.

The public response hasn’t been easy. “It’s difficult for strangers to have such strong opinions about something so personal, and even though so many people have been incredibly nice and sympathetic, it doesn’t really make the day to day much easier,” she said.

In her May post, she wrote it was “a really weird and uncomfortable” thing to announce on social media. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” she wrote. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Thore asked for some privacy from her fans. “I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone,” she said. “I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future.”

