Whitney Thore Embraces Friends & Family After Chase Split

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has been embracing her friends and family since her split from ex-fiance Chase Severino. The TLC reality star announced her breakup last month, saying that Severino was expecting a baby with another woman.

During the last season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, her friends said that Thore was changing, spending more time with Severino and her business partner Ryan Andreas in Charlotte, North Carolina, instead of hanging out with her family and longtime friends in Greensboro.

Since the split, Thore has deleted all the pictures of her and Severino and shares photos of her parents and friend, Ashley Baynes. She’s also been living with best friend Buddy Bell, who moved into her Charlotte home after her breakup with Severino.

Thore shared a throwback picture of Baynes via Instagram on June 25. “Wishing @ashdanbay a happy birthday with this pic from a decade ago taken in my mom’s kitchen,” she wrote. “You’ve always been the most thoughtful and loyal friend. I love you!”

Before that, she wished her mother, Babs, a happy birthday. “Happy 74th birthday to my amazing mother! I don’t know what I (and the world) did to deserve being graced with her presence, but I sure am grateful to have such a strong, witty, and loving mother to look up to,” she wrote. “I hope I’m exactly like her when I grow up. Drop your favorite BABS moment in the comments and I’ll read them to her!”

After announcing that she and Chase were no longer getting married, Thore went on a brief social media hiatus. She only broke her silence to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Her first post upon rendering her social media fast was an ode to her father, Glenn.

The love I have for my father is indescribable. He coaches and supports me. He will do and has always done literally anything for me. He’ll always pick up the phone when I call and he’ll tear up a dance floor with me, any time, anywhere. He exemplifies what being a good human being means. He set a high bar that I will never come close to reaching, but he loves me more than I can understand. I love you, Daddy!

Thore Has Remained Relatively Quiet About Her Split

Since announcing the breakup, Thore has only spoken out a few times. The first was her announcement on May 21, when she said she had something awkward to share with everyone. “Hey y’all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time,” she penned. “Chase and I are no longer engaged.”

Things between Thore and Severino–at least what was shown on MBFFL–had been tumultuous. They didn’t agree where they would live and Severino didn’t like Thore’s close friendship with Bell. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” Thore wrote. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Thore Was Hospitalized for Panic Attacks

Healing from the breakup hasn’t been easy. In an interview for TLC, the star revealed she suffered multiple panic attacks and drove herself to the hospital. When she needed someone to pick her up, it was Bell who drove to get her–and he never left. Since then, Bell has been keeping Thore company in Charlotte.

“[He] was just going to stay for a few days… and he’s been here for six weeks now, which is good, because two weeks later I went back to the hospital,” she said in a video update for TLC. “It’s been really nice to have him here.”

“Just knowing he’s around makes me feel safe,” she added. “Luckily Buddy’s here to help me do all those things.”

