Jennifer Lopez’s Dance Show Contestants So Far 6/1/2020

Jennifer Lopez’s show World of Dance is back for season 4, and the acts have been heating up as the qualifier rounds continue.

This season, rather than have the contestants compete in front of producers before making it in front of judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, the acts are being surprised by the judges in that very first round.

Also new this time around is that instead of scores, the dancers received a “yes,” “no,” or “callback” from each judge. If they get a callback, then they will have another chance to perform to make it through to the next round of the competition.

Here’s what we know about the acts so far:

YES: Colombian Salsa Duo Jefferson y Adrianita (Upper)

Jefferson y Adrianita Salsa to "Dos Jueyes" by Celia Cruz – World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

The Colombian salsa duo that was the first group to perform last week actually loved the show so much they named their first son Derek after judge Derek Hough.

They got some constructive feedback including JLo saying their footwork needs to be faster and Derek saying they need to be tighter, but they still secured three “yes” votes at the end of the day, meaning they’re able to move on to the next round.

CALLBACK: grvmnt (Junior)

Junior Team grvmnt Dances to "Dum-Dum" by Tedashii – World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

While they didn’t receive more than one outright yes, the Vancouver-based hip-hop group grvmnt impressed the judges enough to receive a callback. They seemed happy with that, saying that they’re glad they get another chance to impress the judges.

For their qualifier, they danced to “Dum-Dum” by Tedashii. Derek wanted the dance to go up to another level, and Ne-Yo said everything was “super clean” and “super strong.”

YES: Jake & Chau (Upper)

Upper Division's Jake & Chau Dance to "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi – World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

Contemporary dancers Jake & Chau danced to “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi for their performance in the qualifier. The judges all thought it was nice, and Derek even said their transitions were “fluid and creative.” He also said he “really, really enjoyed it.”

Ne-Yo said there was a lot of chemistry between the two and it felt genuine and “authentic.” JLo said that they were always looking for something new and that Jake and Chau seemed “pretty special.”

YES: Bailey & Kida (Junior)

Bailey and Kida: Front Row, The Qualifiers – World of Dance 2020

Junior duo Bailey and Kida performed their qualifying audition to “Off the Rip.” The judges noted that it seemed like they needed to dance together more often since their trust didn’t seem to be all the way there and they needed more of a connection, but they still impressed enough to get a yes from all three of the judges.

YES: Savannah Manzel (Junior)

Savannah Manzel Dances to Celine Dion's "River Deep, Mountain High" – World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

In the only solo act we’ve seen on this season so far, 9-year-old Savannah Manzel danced to Celine Dion’s “River Deep, Mountain High.” The jazz dancer impressed the judges so much that Derek even said he was going to have to tell his nieces that “y’all better step it up because Savannah was here, and y’all ain’t that.”

While she’s definitely young for the competition, each of the judges loved her act. JLo said she “looked like you’ve been rehearsing for that for 15 years.” Savannah said she’s been dancing since she was two.

Tune in to World of Dance at 10 p.m. following America’s Got Talent to see more acts as they qualify for the duels.

