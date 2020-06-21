‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is Episode 1 Airing?

Yellowstone is back tonight for the Season 3 premiere, and fans excited to have the show back after so long. Season 3 Episode 1 of Yellowstone airs tonight on Paramount, June 21, 2020. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

Without spoilers, Heavy can share that we were able to see a screener of the premiere early and it’s very good. You definitely won’t be disappointed when you watch tonight’s new episode. There’s a lot of intrigue and it looks like it’s going to be an intense season.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on TV Tonight

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 1 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Sunday, June 21, 2020. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) After the episode airs on Paramount, encores will air twice in a row in case you missed it.

This is a change from last season, when new episodes aired on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern. The show’s airing an hour earlier for Season 3 and on Sunday night instead, which might help draw in a bigger audience.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s first episode tonight is airing on multiple channels. It’s airing on the main channel, the Paramount network (formerly known as Spike TV.) But it’s also airing on CMT, POP, and TV Land. So there are numerous channels tonight where you can catch Yellowstone live.

To find what channel Paramount Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network. (Paramount Network is the new name for the channel that was once called Spike TV.)

Livestream: If you can’t watch on TV, you can also watch online. Check out Heavy’s article here for all the details on how to watch Yellowstone online tonight if that’s your preference.

Yellowstone Length: Many Yellowstone episodes were a little longer than an hour last season. But tonight’s ends right at 10 p.m. Eastern.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) is constantly at war to keep his family’s land. He’s temporarily joined forces with his sworn enemies, Rainwater and Jenkins, to fight the Beck brothers as they seek to control the region.

Tonight’s episode is called “You’re the Indian Now.” The synopsis reads: “In the wake of the Beck Brothers, John reshuffles the political decks; Beth finds a trespasser on the ranch and learns that he may have big ambitions for the surrounding land; John helps Tate deal with his nightmares.”

Yellowstone had 10 episodes in Season 2, which was one more episode than we had in Season 1. We’re expecting another 10 episodes in Season 3. The episodes are airing on Sunday nights this time around.

