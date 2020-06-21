Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon?

Season 3 of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network is kicking off. But can you watch the Season 3 premiere on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon? Only one of the streaming services will work if you’re wanting to watch that way. A new streaming service is being added to the lineup soon, however.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Is Not Available on Netflix

Unfortunately, if your streaming service of choice is Netflix or Hulu, then you’ll be out of luck for watching the Season 3 premiere of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone doesn’t have any episodes on Netflix. If you search for Yellowstone on Netflix, you’ll find suggestions for similar series that you might enjoy. But you won’t be able to find Kevin Costner’s series. You’ll get suggestions for Longmire, for example, but not Yellowstone.

‘Yellowstone’ Isn’t Available on a Regular Hulu Subscription

If you have a regular Hulu subscription, you can’t catch Yellowstone on there either.

However, Heavy did discover when searching Hulu for Yellowstone that the Paramount drama is listed as available or people who have Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, but it costs more than regular Hulu. Paramount isn’t listed on Hulu with Live TV’s channel list here, but Pop is listed. Tonight, Pop is one of four channels airing the new episode simultaneously on TV. It’s not clear though if this is a permanent feature. Hulu Support in May said on Twitter that they don’t have the rights to stream Yellowstone.

Hope you don't mind us chiming in! We don't have the rights to stream Yellowstone via our Hulu streaming library. Although that's the case, we're always looking to expand our offerings and will share your interest with our team. Let us know if there's anything else we can do! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) May 10, 2020

Hulu wrote: “Hope you don’t mind us chiming in! We don’t have the rights to stream Yellowstone via our Hulu streaming library. Although that’s the case, we’re always looking to expand our offerings and will share your interest with our team. Let us know if there’s anything else we can do!”

If you’re wanting a live stream option for Yellowstone tonight, a less expensive option than Hulu with Live TV would be Philo TV, which includes Paramount in its main 59-channel bundle and is the cheapest of all the streaming services if you keep it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial. Learn more here.

You Can Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Amazon

If you prefer to watch Yellowstone on Amazon Prime Video, then you’re in luck. All of Seasons 1 and 2 are available for purchase and streaming on Amazon, so if you need to catch up, that’s a great place to do it.

Season 3 is also going to be added, according to Amazon’s listing here. However, keep in mind that the premiere won’t be available at the same time it airs. Typically episodes are online by 12 a.m. Pacific, sometimes earlier. But there have been rare occasions when episodes are delayed up to 24 hours. If you want to stream as it airs, look into Heavy’s options here.

Peacock Has a Streaming Deal for ‘Yellowstone’

NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, has an exclusive streaming deal for the drama, Deadline reported. This might be why you won’t see it in the library for Hulu or Netflix.

Peacock launched for Comcast customers on April 15 as a sneak peek of sorts. But the service doesn’t officially launch everywhere until July 15. When it launches, it will have shows like Brave New World and a Psych movie sequel. Peacock is expected to cost $5 a month with ads and $10 a month without ads. There may also be a limited tier that’s free.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates