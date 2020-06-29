Rapper Young Curt Dies in Rollover Car Crash at Age 27

Rapper Young Curt, whose real name was Curtis Denton, died in a car crash on Monday morning, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s report. He was 27.

Officers arrived at the crash scene on Byron Highway, just north of Holey Road in Contra Costa County at 2 a.m. local time. Investigators reported that they found Curt lying on the ground outside of his 2019 Dodge Charger. They don’t believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover crash.

“Officers called in medical support from East Contra Costa Fire, which landed a medical helicopter at the scene to transport the victim to a nearby hospital,” the California Highway Patrol reported. They said that Curt was immediately pronounced dead after arriving to the nearby hospital.

The CHP said in a news release that Curt was speeding down Byron Highway south of Brentwood when he apparently lost control of his car around a bend. “As the car sped into an embankment, it flipped multiple times. Denton was thrown from the vehicle through the sunroof and onto the dirt shoulder.”

Curt’s vehicle was wrecked by the time authorities reached the scene, according to the CHP. His Dodger Charger was missing parts of its roof, front bumper, and some wheels when the tow truck arrived to remove it from the scene of the crash.

Details of what led up to the fatal crash remain under investigation. Contra Costa CHP encourages any witnesses to contact them at (925) 646-4980.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), “about 95% of rollover accidents involving one vehicle are caused by ‘tripping.’ This occurs when a vehicle strikes a curb or guardrail and flips over. It can also happen when a vehicle slides off the roadway into soft soil and the driver attempts to turn back onto the road too quickly.”

Young Curt was an Emerging Name in the West Coast Rap Scene

Young Curt – Gang In This MF (Exclusive Music Video) || Dir. Dee Anderson

Curt not only released new music this past year, but with hit songs like “B.A.Y.,” and his 2009 hit, “No B****,” which made a resurgence in popularity lately due to a TikTok challenge, he seemed just on the verge of even more success in his career.

During an episode of the New York Times‘ “Popcast,” Curt’s rapping style was praised by The Fader‘s senior editor, Ben Dandridge-Lemco.

Dandridge-Lemco said, “I’m going to say another name that I’m positive hasn’t been said on a podcast: Young Curt. I guess it was during the hyphy movement and during the post-hyphy movement. He was putting all his music on MySpace. That’s where this whole sound comes from.”

Kehlani & Fellow Rappers Paid Tribute to Curt on Twitter

wowowowow

RIP Young Curt 🙏🏼 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 29, 2020

Twitter filled with heartfelt tribute messages to Curt from fellow rappers and fans on Monday. Rapper Pok Chop tweeted, “Damn. RIP Young Curt. Lot of yall dont know this but I recorded my first song at bros studio. On the mic things may have got sticky. But our careers always fueled each others. The 925 is big but everyone knows everybody. We a big family. And we lost an OG today. Rest up legend.”

Rest In Peace Young Curt, a pillar in the Bay Area rap scene… Sending our condolences to his loved ones 🖤🙏 pic.twitter.com/sN6sN8f2dM — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) June 29, 2020

RIP YOUNG CURT ! A Bay Area Pioneer who never got his credit . He influenced slang & production from the bay all the way down to LA artists who got on the wave — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) June 29, 2020

Rest In Peace to Young Curt a Bay Area legend 🙏🏾 — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) June 29, 2020

Haven’t seen any news articles but I hope this young curt shit not real I’m really done wit 2020 on gawd — BA$HMOP OBAMA (@K00LJ0HN) June 29, 2020

