Father of City Girls Yung Miami’s Son has Died

Yung Miami, known as half of the rap duo the City Girls, has suffered a terrible loss. The father of her six-year-old son Jai Wiggins, Jai Sr., has passed away. She shared the sad news via her Instagram page on June 15.

“Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai,” she captioned under a slideshow of the father and son. “You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you.”

How Wiggins died has not been confirmed by Yung Miami but The Blast is reporting that he was fatally shot.

Yung Miami’s Group Member JT Offered Condolences on Social Media

JT, the other member of the City Girls, sent her heartfelt condolences to her Miami on social media.

“Caresha don’t deserve this s–t, my baby haven’t really caught a break in years always being forced to be strong,” she tweeted. “God send her a miracle her heart so broken & mine is too.”

JT also left a touching comment under Yung Miami’s Instagram post.

“If people on the Internet only knew your heart & how you always there for everybody how you been strong for your family 5 years straight, how you was strong for me!,” she wrote. “Everything that happens to you is always unfair but you somehow always find a way to make it look easy just how he didn’t deserve that YOU didn’t I can’t f*cking believe this sh*t!!!!!! I wish there was something I could do if only I can walk in your shoes a day to give you a break baby, but just know I’m forever walking with you!!”

Yung Miami & Jai Wiggins Had a Tumultuous Relationship

The relationship between Wiggins and Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, was plagued by domestic violence. In 2019, Wiggins was court ordered to enroll in parenting classes and a domestic violence batterer assessment and intervention program after violating a restraining order that Yung Miami had against him.He was also ordered to stay 500 yards away from Brownlee.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Brownlee accused him of stalking, harassing her by calling her phone and threatening her on social media in 2018. Their last violent incident was in 2015 when Brownlee claimed that Wiggins dragged her out of her car and repeatedly punched her in her face. Brownlee had to be treated at the hospital after the violent assault. After that encounter, Brownlee was granted sole custody of their son.

They ended their relationship in 2015 and the “Act Up” rapper was able to move on and find love again. She welcomed her second child, named Summer Miami, in October of 2019 with record producer Joshua “Southside” Luellen. Southside is known for producing songs for rapper Future, 2Chainz, Young Thug, Jeezy, Drake, Yo Gotti, Big Sean, Playboi Carti and many more.

READ NEXT: Usher’s Girlfriend and Ex-Wives: Who Has the Singer Been Linked To?