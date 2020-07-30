’30 Rock’ Reunion Special Episode Time: What Date & Channel

The 30 Rock reunion special will air Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. The episode will also be available on Peacock starting 9 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17. The hour-long special is billed as a “one time” event and will feature most of the original main cast, including Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Jane Krakowski and Alec Baldwin.

The NBC description of the reunion reads, “In a one-time special event featuring all the beloved characters from the original series, Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy reunite the TGS team to help Kenneth Parcell with an advertiser presentation.”

Although the reunion is featured on NBC, not all network affiliates will be airing the show; according to Vulture, Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna, and Sinclair Broadcast Group have all decided against broadcasting the special, which means nearly half the country won’t be able to watch Thursday night. Vulture’s sources claim that the affiliate groups felt the reunion is “too much of a promotion for the company’s new Peacock streaming platform,” so they planned to preempt the special from Thursday’s schedule.

The Upfront Special Will Feature The Main Cast of 30 Rock Living During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Watch the Must-See Reunion of the Summer – 30 Rock: A One-Time Special30 Rock returns with an all-new reunion special featuring Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. Watch 30 Rock: A One-Time Special on Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBC30Rock » Buy the 30 Rock Complete Series DVD Now: http://bit.ly/30Rockdvd 30 ROCK ON SOCIAL: Like 30 Rock on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30RockTV Follow 30 Rock on Twitter: https://twitter.com/30Rock Follow 30 Rock on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/30Rock/ Find 30 Rock trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT 30 ROCK: Multiple award-winning comedy "30 Rock" is told through the comedic voice of Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner Tina Fey as variety show producer Liz Lemon. The series also features two-time Emmy and three-time Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin as top network executive Jack Donaghy and Emmy nominee Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan, the unpredictable star of Lemon's hit variety show, "TGS with Tracy Jordan." Lemon constantly has her hands full, juggling corporate interference from Donaghy and off-the-handle star antics from Jordan, all while attempting to salvage her own personal life. Watch the Must-See Reunion of the Summer – 30 Rock: A One-Time Special https://youtu.be/hXCgDEz7osA 30 Rock https://www.youtube.com/30Rock 2020-07-10T17:00:12Z

According to Den of Geek, the 30 Rock special will catch up with Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer), and other fan-favorite characters as they remotely navigate life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the brief teaser above, Liz Lemon can be seen shaming a passerby for not wearing a face mask outside. “No mask hot shot?” she shouts at the man, who replies, “We’re in an open-air system!” She then lunges at him and asks if he’s “scared of the virus now,” and as he runs off she exclaims, “BOOM! Another successful interaction with a man.”

The Upfront special will also introduce many of NBCUniversal’s titles across NBC’s channels and will feature special guest stars to boost “the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season,” according to Den of Geek.

Several Older 30 Rock Episodes Were Recently Removed From NBC Due to Various Characters in Blackface

Liz Lemon and Friends Return for One Night Only – 30 Rock: A One-Time SpecialFor one night only, 30 Rock returns with an all-new, all-star reunion – and we want to go to there. 30 Rock: A One-Time Special airs Thursday, July 16 on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. Liz Lemon and Friends Return for One Night Only – 30 Rock: A One-Time Special https://youtu.be/oPMVkIKyrKg NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-07-03T17:00:12Z

30 Rock aired for seven seasons on NBC between 2006 and 2013, according to NJ.com. The show brought home 16 Emmys, including three consecutive awards for best comedy. However, in June 2020, NBC removed several older 30 Rock episodes that featured characters in blackface at the request of series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, NJ reports.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey said in a statement. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

The 30 Rock reunion special premieres Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch the ’30 Rock’ Reunion Special Online, Without Cable

