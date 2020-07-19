90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 6 airs Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 6, titled ”Ultimatums and Ugly Truths,” reads, “Tension runs high when Angela meets Michael’s friends. Colt is torn between his mom and his girlfriend. Cultures clash when Andrei’s family challenges Elizabeth’s role as head of household. Larissa is given an ultimatum. Kalani’s dad confronts Asuelu.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features another typical Angela meltdown after Michael introduces her to three of his female friends in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Colt’s mother Debbie confronts Jess about her relationship with Colt, Kalani’s father puts Asuelu in his place, and Larissa has to choose between dating Eric or having a place to live. Elizabeth and Andrei also bring plenty of drama to the table – from fights about the wedding venue to issues following her baptism at his church, the reality stars basically fight throughout the entire episode.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Elizabeth Gets Baptized at Andrei’s Church & They Argue Throughout the Entire Episode

Elizabeth gets baptized at Andrei’s church during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, something that she wasn’t totally certain she wanted to do. Andrei, who is Orthodox Christian, needs his wife to be baptized before he is allowed to marry her in Moldova, and though Elizabeth is willing to convert for her husband, she is a bit uncomfortable with the ceremony.

“Today we are at a church where I will be baptized-slash-converted to Andrei’s religion,” Elizabeth tells the cameras in the clip above. Andrei adds, “Getting Libby baptized into my religion is very important because without that, we [cannot] get married, so this is one step closer to our wedding.”

Andrei’s sister-in-law helps Elizabeth wrap a scarf around her head and the reality star is dressed in all white with no makeup, which is tradition for baptisms at Andrei’s church. Elizabeth tells the cameras that she “doesn’t really know what it’s going to be like” but she’s ready to “do it so we can move on and finish with our wedding.”

She adds during a confessional, “There are so many rules that follow a baptism. So you cannot wear makeup, you have to wear a head scarf, you have to be dressed in all white … and this is all new to me. I mean this is literally like another world.” Considering Elizabeth also doesn’t speak the language and they aren’t allowed to talk much during the ceremony, she is clearly uneasy.

Although the clip cuts off right after her confessional, the reality star goes through the motions of being baptized, which includes having her turn toward the sunset (which is meant to represent hell) and breathe out three times. She stands in a bucket of water and the priest baptizes her before walking her around the church and presenting her with a holy necklace, which is meant to protect her from evil.

The necklace in question actually causes some serious issues later on in the episode when Libby forgets to wear it out to dinner, which in turn causes some tension between Elizabeth and Andrei’s family, who believe Libby needs to “listen to her husband more.” Elizabeth and Andrei literally bicker and fight throughout the entire episode, so fans are in for some serious drama tonight (check out the clip above, you’ll see what we mean!).

Colt’s Mother Debbie is Still Skeptical About His Relationship With Jess

For those who need a recap, Colt and his mother Debbie landed in Brazil during last week’s episode of the show, and Debbie had a bit of a meltdown upon getting to the hotel. Not only was tired from traveling, she wasn’t thrilled to see that Colt had only rented one room, and she didn’t like watching her son’s PDA with his new Brazilian girlfriend. Debbie started shouting that she needed to lay down for 10 minutes or they were going to have to take her to the hospital and then she slammed the door in their faces, so it wasn’t a great start to the trip.

Anyway, Debbie is in a slightly better mood during tonight’s episode of the show, but not by much. She is still skeptical of Colt’s relationship with Jess and was worried that they were already talking about having children, so she confronts Colt at breakfast, although the two awkwardly talk about Colt’s sex with Jess beforehand.

“Yesterday Colt and I flew over 15 hours and it was overwhelming, and I kind of had a meltdown,” Debbie tells the cameras. She then tells Colt, “I’m actually very happy that you and Jess decided to get your own room because it would be very, very awkward for me to be in one room and you guys in the other room having sex or whatever you did … I don’t want to know, but I’m very thankful I had the ocean to listen to.” Colt weirdly responds, “I’m pretty thankful too because Jess is pretty loud,” and Debbie replies, “I don’t need to know that.”

The two then discuss Debbie’s attitude toward Jess when she first landed, and Debbie explains that their discussion of children and marriage and a future together made her question their relationship, and how fast they were moving. Later on in the episode, Debbie confronts Jess as well and tells her that she can’t come between Debbie’s relationship with Colt, and it’s clear that Jess isn’t a fan of Debbie, so we don’t expect the rest of the trip to go very well.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

