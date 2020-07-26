90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 7 airs Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 7, titled ”The Best Mistake of My Life,” reads, “Drama erupts when Colt and Debbie meet Jess’ family. Angela refuses to act as a Nigerian woman. Larissa is betrayed by Eric. Elizabeth’s family questions Andrei’s past. Asuelu throws Kalani under the bus. Paul hopes to win over Karine with a surprise.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Go wild! #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After is all-new Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/KjN6o9JjUO — TLC Network (@TLC) July 23, 2020

Tonight’s episode sees Elizabeth’s family land in Moldova, where they immediately start drama by drilling Andrei about his past. Meanwhile, Debbie and Jess get into a heated argument while eating dinner with Jess’ family, Paul finally finds a house for Karine, Angela feeds Michael’s mother pizza for dinner, and Larissa finds out Eric was complaining about her to strangers after their breakup.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Colt Wears a Speedo to the Beach in Brazil & Jess Says He Makes Her ‘Want Sex All The Time’

In the clip above, Jess takes Colt on a walk around the beach while the two are still vacationing in Brazil. “I want to show Colt the Brazilian beach and relax,” Jess tells the cameras during a confessional. “No Debbie, no family, just me and Colt.”

While the two walk along the beach, Colt stops and strips down to a speedo; he tells his girlfriend, “When in Brazil, do as the Brazilians do.” Jess compliments him on the look and calls him a “sexy boy.” The two then discuss having sex on the beach, and Colt tells his girlfriend he’s never done it before, while Jess admits that she has.

“Colt make me want sex all the time,” Jess says while giggling. The two appear to be in good spirits during the walk, but they later argue about Colt’s mother, who Jess got into a big fight with the night before. Debbie asked Jess’ family if they thought Colt and Jess were moving too fast, which didn’t sit well with the fiery Brazilian, who told Debbie “f–k you.”

Paul Finds a Place to Live, Angela Teaches Michael’s Mom How to Eat Pizza & Larissa Finds Out Some Shocking Information About Eric

Paul's trying his hardest to make sure Karine is happy in America…will this new house do the trick? Tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/g9dKRB6j2u — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 25, 2020

Another promo for tonight’s episode sees Paul finally finding a house for his family. “We looked at a few places to live and Karine hated all of them,” Paul says during a confessional. “So we decided not to go with any of the original options we looked at in the trailer park. But someone moved out of a small house in the trailer park so I decided to get it before someone else got it.”

Paul pulls up to a small trailer that’s in significantly better shape than the other homes he showed Karine previously. “This is basically a studio home, everything is just this one big room and it’s really small,” Paul adds. “But I think it’s the best affordable option that Karine will accept. I have a lot of pressure to make sure Karine is satisfied here. We can’t afford to keep staying in a hotel so I really hope she likes it, otherwise she’s going to want to go back to Brazil.”

Meanwhile, Angela throws up after Michael takes her to a meat market and she sees a decapitated goat’s head, and later that same day she refuses to cook for Michael’s mother, so she instead orders them a pizza (his mother wasn’t very happy). As for the rest of the cast, Elizabeth’s father and brother immediately start berating Andrei when they land in Moldova and Larissa finds out Eric was saying some disgusting things about her about her after their breakup, including making comments about her oral sex skills to a stranger, so viewers can expect some serious drama during tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

