90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 7 airs Monday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 7, titled ”I’m Not Your Baby,” reads, “Bini’s apartment options shock Ari and her mom. Armando prepares for Kenny’s arrival. Jenny is out of patience for Sumit’s excuses on his divorce papers. Deavan is done with Jihoon’s lies. Brittany’s visit with Yazan’s parents doesn’t go as planned.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features a shocking meltdown from Yazan’s parents after they drill Brittany on when she plans on marrying Yazan. Meanwhile, Deavan confronts Jihoon about tricking her into moving back to Korea, Jenny questions Sumit’s friend on how long a divorce in India takes, and Ari is concerned about her apartment options in Ethiopia.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Brittany is Still Angry With Yazan Over His Meltdown at the Airport

Yazan Finds Alcohol in Brittany's Bag! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayYazan is furious to see Brittany has alcohol in her carry-on luggage. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-24T21:00:25Z

Fans might remember Brittany and Yazan’s unfortunate reunion at the airport when she landed in Jordan; to recap, Yazan had a meltdown after he watched Brittany hug the production crew (on top of finding alcohol in her luggage), which led to a pretty significant fight between the two. During tonight’s episode, Brittany is still angry with Yazan over his reaction, and she confronts him in the car on the way to his parents’ house.

“You need to stop with that jealousy s–t cuz you know I do not like that,” Brittany tells Yazan after he mentioned that he was jealous watching her hug another man. He tells her, “I cannot babe, because I love you,” to which Brittany responds, “You can be jealous, but be jealous on the inside.”

She then adds, “If I decide to hug another American because that’s our custom, than that’s what I’m gonna do, you’re not gonna tell me not to.” Yazan tells her she can just say ‘hi’ to them, and she reminds him again that they come from two very different cultures. She responds, “No, when I see your Arabic people I’ll say hi, but when I see my people, it’s my custom to do that.”

Yazan again tries to tell her that it’s “wrong” in Jordan for a woman to hug another man, and she gets more frustrated. “No, it’s so wrong that you try to control me and tell me that my custom and my culture is wrong.” She tells the cameras during a confessional that Yazan “is talking about this s–t again, he’s got me so p–sed off. Like, we’re just getting back on good terms … I’m not playing that.”

Brittany and Yazan Argue Over Customs | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayBrittany and Yazan continue to clash over their cultural differences. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-13T21:00:00Z

The cameras cut back over to the duo arguing in the car, with Brittany adding, “You’re not going to talk to me like that, like I’m a kid, like you can control everything I do like I’m an object. I’m a person, I’m a human being.” Yazan is trying to calm her down and tells Brittany that she’s his “baby,” which angers the reality star even more.

“I’m a person, I’m a human being,” she repeats. “You don’t respect me how I thought you did. You don’t love me, because you don’t want me to be myself.” When he says she doesn’t love him because she’s not willing to change for his culture and beliefs, she snaps, “Why the f–k would I change myself? Why the f–k would I change myself? Cuz you don’t love me then,” so it looks like the reality stars have a lot of issues to work out before they tie the knot.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Deavan is Ready to End Her Relationship With Jihoon for Tricking Her

Jihoon Apologizes for His Lies | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayJihoon tries to apologize for lying to Deavan about his finances. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-13T14:45:01Z

Meanwhile, Deavan is questioning her future with Jihoon after she found out last week that he lied to her and “tricked” her into coming to Korea when he wasn’t prepared for their arrival.

“So this morning I got into a huge fight with Jihoon,” the reality star says during a confessional. “Jihoon admitting that he’s not financially ready for us to come to Korea is devastating because he told me everything was fine. But he lied to trick me into coming, and that’s not okay.”

The two step outside to talk, where Jihoon tells his wife that he is sorry for lying to her, but he’s been “nervous” ever since they’ve been together. “I met you, and ever since then I’ve been very nervous. I have debt, I have baby, you, marriage, parenting … I was very stressful,” he says while using a translating app.

He then adds, “I never went to a good university and it’s not like I had any good, marketable skills. I decided to work part-time as a delivery man because I can rest when I want to rest. On good months I earned between $2,000 and $3,000. Average … $2,000.”

Jihoon Disappoints Again | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayDeavan is upset by Jihoon's lack of preparation. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-07T19:30:01Z

Deavan asks him why he isn’t working full-time when he knows he has kids to take care of. “I was very tired yet I was working 17 hours while taking care of the kids.” She adds during a confessional that she’s “shocked” right now. “For me to put in that time to make sure my family was okay, while he took a part-time job so he could take more naps, is ridiculous.”

The camera cuts back to the two talking on the porch, with Deavan noting, “You lied to me and that’s not okay because I gave up my good job and we don’t even have a good life here because you don’t work.” Although the clip above doesn’t show it, Deavan actually tells Jihoon that she is ready to end their marriage and go back to the states with the kids, so tonight’s episode promises some serious drama.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details