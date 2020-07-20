90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 8 airs Monday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 8, titled ”Rude Awakening,” reads, “Brittany feels alone after clashing with Yazan’s parents. Kenny and Armando are finally reunited. Jenny meets Sumit’s lawyer and learns the truth about his divorce. Tim moves to Colombia to win back Melyza. Distraught, Jihoon turns to his mom for help.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features an emotional Jihoon who breaks down crying to his mother after Deavan told him she needed to reconsider their marriage. Meanwhile, Tim heads to the airport, Kenny arrives in Mexico, and Melyza’s mother voices her concerns about her daughter’s future with Tim. Jenny also learns that Sumit’s divorce may take some time, and Brittany has a meltdown after her disastrous meeting with Yazan’s mom and dad.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Kenny & Armando Are Finally Reunited in Mexico

Kenny and Armando Reunite in Mexico! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Kenny and Armando are finally reunited during tonight’s episode and the reunion is definitely as sweet we expected it to be. The reality stars have already had an emotional journey so far this season, especially with Armando struggling to come out to his parents, but the 90 Day duo is finally back together and happier than ever.

“This day is something I’ve wanted and pictured for so long, I have lots of emotions going through me,” Armando tells the cameras in the clip above. “I almost feel like I can’t breathe.”

Kenny pulls up to their new apartment and tells the producers, “I’m at the end of my four day drive, and I finally see our front door, and I know Armando’s on the other side of that door waiting for me.” He adds, “I’ve waited for this moment for a very long time and I can’t wait to see his face.”

After he opens the door and walks in, Armando shouts “Baby!” and the two embrace. It’s an emotional scene, with both stars laughing and crying and hugging and kissing, and the moment is guaranteed to give viewers all the feels, especially when Kenny says, “You made my dream come true,” and Armando replies, “You made mine.”

“Seeing him at the door … it was what I waited for for a very long time,” Armando tearfully tells the cameras after they untangle themselves from each other. It’s definitely a tearjerker of a scene, so we suggest viewers have the tissues ready!

Viewers Will Meet Melyza & Her Mother During Tonight’s Episode

Meet Melyza | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Viewers will also get a chance to meet Melyza, Tim’s Colombian girlfriend during tonight’s episode. In the clip above, Melyza introduces herself and explains why she came to the U.S., saying, “When I was 20, I decided to live in the United States because I wanted to be an au pair, I wanted to learn English, and I wanted to live by myself and be more independent. I was not looking for anything, I was not looking for a relationship, but then I met Tim.”

She continues, “I don’t have a type, but white boys was not something that I was looking for necessarily. My friend, who was also his friend, we went out to a bar … I saw Tim and he saw me. When we actually started talking, he was just really nice. He was sweet, he was goofy, he made me laugh and I liked that. He helped me open up more to people and to see more of the positive and fun side of life.”

Melyza then explains that she told Tim she was eventually going to move back to Colombia, and he seemed pretty discouraged by the idea, but he told her that they would “do whatever we have to do to in a long-distance relationship.” She adds that they were very committed to each other and she saw herself marrying Tim and having children in the future … until he cheated.

“Last year I decided to go visit him … the initial plan was that I was going to stay with him for six months so we could actually get the experience of living together and then transition into getting married. But when I got to the states to live with him, I kind of felt like something was wrong.” The clip cuts off, but Melyza explains that she found out he slept with another woman, and their relationship has been rocky ever since, and she isn’t sure she can fully trust him again.

Yazan's Parents Confront Brittany! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

On top of the clips above, promos from last week’s episode promise some more drama between Brittany and Yazan after they finally leave his parents’ house. Brittany can be seen breaking down in Yazan’s car while telling him she “never wants to see his parents again,” so tonight’s episode is going to be pretty dramatic.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

