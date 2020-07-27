90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 9 airs Monday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Crossing the Line,” reads, “Tim gets the welcome from Melyza that he feared. Ari’s mom goes on the offensive. Brittany and Yazan turn to an ally for help. Kenny and Armando‘s first trip into town worries them both. Tired of Jihoon’s lies, Deavan presses for the truth.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features a disappointing reunion between Tim and Melyza, some serious lack of PDA by Armando, and an explosive confrontation between Jihoon and Deavan. Meanwhile, Brittany and Yazan seek out help from Yazan’s uncle and Ari, Biniyam and Ari’s mother take a tour of a hospital in Ethiopia. Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Deavan & Jihoon Get Into Another Big Fight After Her Translator Stops Working

Deavan's Translator Creates More Problems | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

In the clip above, Jihoon’s parents are trying to apologize to Deavan for not helping her out financially when she first arrived back in Korea. However, Deavan’s trusty translator app doesn’t work very well, and everything that Jihoon and his parents keep trying to say gets mistranslated.

“We never sent you financial support. As his parents, we are sorry,” Jihoon’s father tells Deavan. However, the translation comes out as, “Anyway, my son Jahung is in Jahung (?) and I’m really sorry about my parents’ failure to pay that money.” Jihoon tries to explain to his mom and dad that if they speak too long into the device, it can’t translate properly.

Deavan then grabs the translator and says, “It’s your responsibility, not your parents.'” When Jihoon attempts to explain that he was wrong and apologize to Deavan, everything gets mistranslated and he gets visibly frustrated and angry with the entire situation.

When Deavan asks why Jihoon was depositing his paychecks into his mother’s bank account, he answers, “I was afraid of making another mistake, I didn’t want to waste that money.” However, the translator says, “I’ll make another mistake, I’ll waste that money again.” When the cameras cut over to Jihoon during a confessional, he says, “F–king translator, getting worst f–king situation.”

Although the clip cuts out after Jihoon’s confessional, the situation does get much worse after the translating app continues to mistranslate everything he is attempting to say to Deavan. She eventually tells him that he “tricked her” into coming back to Korea, which “ruined her life,” so Jihoon gets angry and storms out of the restaurant and tells her to go back to America.

Melyza Questions Tim About The Woman He Cheated on Her With

After Tim arrives in Colombia, it’s clear that Melyza isn’t nearly as excited to see him as he hoped. The two decide to check out the city, and when they sit down for lunch, Melyza questions him about the woman he cheated on her with.

“So, you know I hate to bring it up and just talk so much about the past, but I kind of like, still have some questions about what happened,” she tells Tim. “You know, about this girl that you were with.” He tells her it was somebody that he worked with, and after a few weeks of flirting, she came to his house and they had sex.

“First it started as just friendly conversation, and then friendly conversation turned into flirting and texting back and forth, and it just happened where she came over,” Tim explains. Melyza then questions if he invited her, and Tim answers, “Yeah I told her to come hang out. I really truly thought that I was going to be able to keep it right at that line.”

Melyza stares at him for a minute and then replies, “But you knew that you weren’t. You knew what was going to happen,” to which Tim responds, “I know this sounds stupid and I know it sounds extremely naive, but I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

“Obviously that’s bulls–t,” Melyza says during a confessional. “He knows what he’s doing, very well. Why would he be looking at other people, you know, and setting dates and all of that just out of boredom or for fun, if he didn’t have any intention of actually doing it.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

