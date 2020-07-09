9lokkNine Arrested: Rapper Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Rapper 9lokkNine, whose real name is Jacquavius Dennard Smith, was arrested on Friday, July 24, on charges of attempted second-degree murder. Smith, 20, was arrested by the police department in Orlando, Florida, and was booked shortly before 6:30 p.m. ET. According to public records, he’s facing multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied building or structure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No further information about the circumstances of his arrest is available on Smith’s arrest record. Heavy has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Smith Released His First Mixtape on January 2, 2018 & Is Best Known for His Song ’10 Percent’ Which Has Been Viewed Over 30 Million Times on YouTube

9lokknine – Why You LYING (ProdbyMAXXX) Official VideoDirected By Magic 2020-05-15T00:30:13Z

Smith’s music has been streamed millions of times on Spotify and he has multiple music videos on YouTube that have reached millions as well. The Florida rapper is known for such songs as “10 Percent,” “Crayola,” “Beef” and “223’s,” a collaboration with YNW Melly. His latest song was released on Spotify on July 22, titled “One Minute.”

The rapper performed alongside rappers like Travis Scott and J. Cole at the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida.

