Addison Rae Apologizes for Allegedly Racist Posts After Social Media Break

TikTok superstar Addison Rae Easterling posted on social media today for the first time in nearly a week. In the new post, she apologized for sharing a video in support of All Lives Matter four years ago.

In a post on her Twitter, 19-year-old Easterling addressed the allegedly racist posts she shared on her Instagram.

“I owe all of you an apology,” she wrote. “Four years ago, I reposted a video which included her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have.”

She continued, acknowledging her privilege and saying she did not understand social injustices facing the Black community at the time.

“All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do,” she continued. “The Black community was and continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism.”

In the post, which was posted nearly a week after her most recent post, Easterling apologized to her fans.

“I see my mistakes and am committed to learning from them,” she wrote. “I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter.”

She urged her followers to join me in supporting and learning about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally,” she concluded. “I love you all endlessly.”

Rae Has Recently Faced Backlash After Alleged Racist Behavior

addison rae ….. girl what is this pic.twitter.com/Byd9y3UtfL — ambree🐉 (@brincessbreee) June 28, 2020

Prior to her social media break and later apology, Easterling was facing backlash for what fans saw as a history of racist behavior. In a video with Kio, she reportedly tried to trick him into using the n-word.

The star has also been accused of “blackfishing” by people on Twitter. In the video referenced in the post, Easterling gets her makeup done and her face appears darker than her natural skin tone.

This led to many people sharing side-by-side comparisons of the star. Blackfishing, according to Teen Vogue, has been present in the influencer community for quite some time.

The Kardashian family is most often cited for blackfishing, and Kylie Jenner was recently accused of it. Kim Kardashian was also accused of it in December 2019.

Easterling has recently been seen hanging out with and posting content with the Kardashians. She and Kourtney Kardashian have collaborated to make TikTok videos. The videos amassed over 7 million likes together at the time of writing and will likely continue to climb.

Easterling has also collaborated with stars including David Dobrik and Derek Hough. Easterling has over 48 million followers on TikTok and is one of the most well-known creators on the platform. She has more than 22 million followers on Instagram.

She took a social media break when allegations of racism first came forward, causing some fans to be concerned about where she was and if she was okay.

TikTok star and Easterling’s ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall told fans that she was fine, though.

“Addison is OK and she’s not in the hospital,” he said, as noted by The TikTok Room. He was confused about how the rumor even started.

