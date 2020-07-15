Is RHOBH Adrienne Maloof Still Dating Boyfriend Jacob Busch?

After former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof split from her ex-husband, Paul Nassif, she began dating a man named Jacob Busch, according to Bravo. Maloof and Nassif divorced in 2013, and Maloof began dating Busch that year, according to Bravo. Busch is the youngest son of Peter and Joan Busch, according to his IMDB page. The couple briefly split in 2015, but rekindled their romance in 2017, and since then, it seems like the on-again-off-again couple are still together. Busch is 30 years old, while Maloof is 58 years old.

Maloof does not flaunt on her relationship on social media that often, with the exception of an occasional photo. In an Instagram post from September 23, 2019, Maloof shared a photo of the two of them from a benefit that they attended together. It also appears that Busch was her date for a Halloween party, from an Instagram, posted on October 27, 2019. And, in a May 2, 2019 post to Twitter, Maloof wished her beau a happy birthday.

Happy birthday JB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d4v0TgFsPE — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) May 3, 2019

Maloof’s Ex-Husband Is Expecting A Baby With His New Wife

Maloof’s ex-husband, Paul Nassif, is expecting a baby with his new wife, Brittany Patakos. In an Instagram post on April 15, 2020, Nassif announced the pregnancy, writing in the caption, “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world… October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby. ❤️” In another Instagram post, Nassif announced that they were expecting a girl.

In a May 2020 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Nassif shared how Maloof reacted to the news. In the interview, Nassif said, “I kind of haven’t really discussed that with her. I mean she knows, obviously. She said ‘congratulations’ to both of us. So, I think a ‘congratulations’ is probably a good thing to say. But I haven’t really discussed.”

Maloof Says She Won’t Return To ‘Real Housewives’ Full-Time

Even though Maloof makes occasional cameos on various episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she told Us Weekly in November 2019 that she had no plans of joining the cast full-time. “Cameos, yes. But to go full-time, it’s a full-time job and I’m still raising three boys,” Maloof told Us Weekly. Maloof appeared on Seasons 1-3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Maloof left the show with a bang as she feuded with former costar Brandi Glanville. According to Distractify, Glanville revealed that Maloof had used a surrogate to have her two twin sons, Christian and Colin. Maloof was especially angry because she hadn’t even told her twins about the surrogacy herself, according to Distractify. In a 2014 interview with Life and Style Magazine, Maloof shared, “Brandi did destroy our family, right now I’m really hurt and upset, especially because I’ve stuck up for Brandi as a mother in the past.”

VideoVideo related to is rhobh adrienne maloof still dating boyfriend jacob busch? 2020-07-15T14:57:15-04:00

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville’s Ex-Husband, Boyfriends & Dating History