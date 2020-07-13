Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif’s Kids Are All Grown Up

The last time you may have seen former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif’s kids was during season three of the show. But that was over eight years ago, and now their children are all grown up.

Together, the couple shares three children, twins Christian and Collin, 14, and Gavin, 17. On her Instagram page, Maloof likes to share photos of and provide updates about her sons. In an Instagram post from April 13, 2020, Maloof shared photos of the twins for their birthday. In the caption, Maloof wrote, “Happy birthday to my twins, Christian and Collin. I’m so proud of you and love watching you grow up. I’m also (not so secretly) happy to have you home with me 24/7.” Maloof also gave an update on Gavin in a post from January 22, 2020, announcing that he had gotten his driver’s license. In the photo, Maloof’s son was sitting in the driver’s seat of a white car. Maloof shared the caption, “Every parent’s worst nightmare…. a child with a drivers license 😭🤣🤪 am I right?!”

The children’s father, Paul Nassif, also takes to Instagram quite frequently to share photos of his boys. Nassif shared a photo of the boys looking dapper in matching suits on April 14, 2020, writing the caption, “Yesterday was my two 14 year old little babies’ birthdays! They’ll always be my babies even though they’re already taller than me.” Nassif also posted again on June 19, 2020, for Gavin’s birthday, sharing an updated photo of the two of them at an event.

According to Us Weekly, Maloof has primary custody of the children, and Nassif has the boys on the weekends. The boys also have their own Instagram accounts, which are privated.

The Boys Will Be Getting A New Sibling Soon

Soon enough, the boys will be big brothers to a baby girl. Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Patakos, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. In a sweet Instagram post on April 15, 2020, Nassif announced the pregnancy, writing in the caption, “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world… October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby. ❤️” In another Instagram post, Nassif announced that they were expecting a girl.

Patakos announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on her page when she was 13 weeks along. She wrote that the baby is due in October 2020, which is quickly approaching.

Nassif Is A Pro At Parenting

In a recent interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Nassif is excited to be a father for the fourth time, because he’s a pro at parenting his boys. This will be Nassif’s only daughter.

“For me, it’s pretty much been there, done that. Right now it’s been pretty low-key. I’m very excited. I’m very happy, but obviously as she really gets closer to delivery, that’s when I’ll probably start getting nervous,” Nassif said to The Daily Dish, “Obviously because it’s one of these things right now where I’m just happy and I’m comf[ortable]. At night when we go to bed, I try to put my hand on her stomach. It’s kind of cute. Obviously [I’m] excited because I want a little girl. I’m constantly kissing her belly. Matter of fact, I’m looking at it now.”

