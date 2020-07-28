America’s Got Talent 2020 Spoilers: Tonight’s AGT Judge Cuts Winners 7/28

America’s Got Talent season 15 returned with the Judges Cut round of competition on July 28. This season, in light of production shifts due to COVID-19, only one Judges Cut episode was filmed, which meant all acts that advanced during AGT‘s auditions would either move on to the live quarterfinals or be sent home by the end of the night.

Read on to find out who made it through, and what happened during episode 8 of AGT season 15. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘AGT’ Season 15 Judge Cuts Recap

At the top of the episode, the judges watched a montage of the contestants they passed through to the Judges Cuts on a screen outside while sitting six feet apart. The montage was meant to show the judges as they reviewed the acts they “yes-ed” through to the next round, determining who deserves to go straight to the live shows, who gets cuts, and who needs to be seen a second time.

Who Made It Through to the Live Shows?

A number of acts were sent directly to the live shows without having to perform again. Celina was the first act the judges sent straight through to the quarterfinals, quickly followed by Malik. Noah Epps, Brett Loudermilk, and Alan Silva were also passed through to the live shows.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

