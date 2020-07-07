PHOTOS: ‘Siesta Key’ Alex Kompothecras & Alyssa Salerno’s Baby

Siesta Key season 3 is underway, and Alyssa Salerno’s pregnancy with her and castmate Alex Kompothecras‘s baby is a major plotline for the July 7 episode.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “I’m gonna be drunk for the next week,” reads “Juliette is devastated when she learns Alyssa is pregnant. Chloe is stressed about running the Crescent Club. Brandon struggles to give up his dreams while Madisson starts to pursue hers.”

While Salerno’s pregnancy has just been revealed on the show, in real life, she and Kompothecras have already had their baby, a daughter named Alessi Elizabeth Kompothecras.

Kompothecras, Salerno, & Their Family Have Shared Many Photos of Alessi Since Her Birth on June 11

Salerno announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her and her newborn daughter with her over 200,000 followers. In the caption, she wrote, “Your first breath, took ours away. June 11, 2020 7:24 am 8 lbs 3 oz I am so incredibly in love with you my beautiful Alessi. Thank you for changing our lives forever To everyone who has reached out, THANK YOU I didn’t have my phone the entire time in the hospital because I just couldn’t get enough of our sweet blessing.

Kompothecras shared his own photo on social media. Along with a photo of Kompothecras smiling in the hospital holding his daughter after she was born, her wrote, “The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi.”

Since Alessi’s birth, Salerno has shared additional photos of her almost one-month-old baby girl. To mark Alessi’s two-week-old milestone, Salerno shared a photo series of a newborn photoshoot the couple had done of their daughter.

Alex’s mom, Beth Bronson-Kompothecras, announced the birth of her grandchild on Instagram, writing, “Our Hearts are full of love as Gary and I welcome our First Grandchild. She is beautiful…there are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex you are going to be amazing parents! We Love You All So Much!” She shared another photo captured when she met Alessi, remarking, “From the moment I first saw you. I knew you were mine to love forever! Alessi Elizabeth Kompothecras Welcome to my heart forever…and ever…”

Kompothecras Announced in December 2019 That He & Salerno Were Expecting Their First Child Together

In December 2019, Alex Kompothecras shared the exciting news that he and Alyssa Salerno were pregnant on Instagram. In a post for his 380,000 followers that revealed Salerno’s baby bump, Kompothecras wrote, “Little princess on the way.”

While Salerno didn’t post often during her pregnancy with Alessi, she did share sporadic photos so that her followers could track her growing bump. She also posted a pregnancy update on her YouTube channel when she reached the 35-week mark of her pregnancy.

After Alessi’s birth, Salerno reflected on her pregnancy and transition into motherhood in a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring a photo from a pregnancy shoot she did, flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, “I’m still in complete awe of this experience. From being pregnant and watching my body change in ways I never thought it could to grow a little human…to the day of her arrival and being in that INCREDIBLE moment meeting sweet baby A and seeing her for the first time (I still get so emotional thinking about it). You can’t even explain the feeling you get when holding your newborn child. It’s truly the greatest love I have ever known and continues to grow everyday. One glance at Alessi and I am so taken back by the amount of love that I have for her. I am head over heals crazy in love with this baby and want to give her the world. This is truly the greatest chapter in life. Nothing compares to this and I know the best has yet to come!”

New episodes of Siesta Key season 3 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

