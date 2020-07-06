Alex Michel Now: Does the Former Bachelor Have a Wife Today?

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! summer special continues on Monday, July 6 as the network airs highlights from the first ever Bachelor franchise season. The series premiere starred Alex Michel.

While Michel did pick a contestant at the end of the season, that relationship did not last. 18 years later, it appears that 49-year-old Alex Michel is currently single and has not been married.

It is worth noting that Michel has stayed largely out of the spotlight after starring on the reality show, so the possibility that he has married and kept that part of his life private has not been ruled out. Nevertheless, no one has been linked to him as his wife since he rose to Bachelor stardom in 2002.

Michel Gave His Final Rose to Amanda Marsh, But the 2 Ultimately Broke Up

Viewers of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! will see on the special’s July 6 episode that, in the end, Alex Michel chose Amanda Marsh and gave her his final rose. While a proposal has come to be expected at the end of each season, Michel did not propose to Marsh during the season finale.

Even though their bond seemed strong on the reality show, that love didn’t last. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two broke up months after starting their relationship beyond The Bachelor filming.

Ahead of the re-airing of her season, Amanda Marsh took to Instagram to comment on her brief return to television. In a caption, she wrote, “Apprehension is what I first felt when notified season one would air of The Bachelor. What 23 year old should be followed around with a camera? I hope viewers can appreciate that 18 years ago, there was not another show or “characters” to model after. I hope viewers understand people make mistakes and there is power in editing. This amazing group of women took a chance on an opportunity (and abundant alcohol- at least then) not even convinced it would air. Although I do not continue to watch this national sensation, the originals, in my opinion, were the first and last “real” seasons. That relationship ended and I remain thankful for many fun memories and experiences.”

Amanda Marsh Married Jay Caldwell & the Couple Have a Daughter

Even though Michel and Marsh’s relationship didn’t work out, Marsh did ended up getting married. She married Jay Caldwell, and the two have a daughter together named Chloe. Reflecting back on her time as a Bachelor contestant, Marsh Caldwell remarked on social media, “Today, I am so blessed and I have everything I ever dreamed of.”

Based on Marsh’s social media, it seems like she and Caldwell are no longer together, and that she is in a relationship with a man named Chris Evans. Back in March, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country, she posted photos from their “lovers weekend” together.

Today, Marsh works as a Dermatology Nurse Practioner, and even has an Instagram account dedicating to educating followers about skincare and sun protection.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

