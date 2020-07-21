Alex Trebek Wears a Hair Piece After Balding from Chemo

Long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek opened up today about many of his experiences following his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. The 79-year-old said that he now wears a hairpiece since chemotherapy has caused him to lose his hair.

Hair loss is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy drugs, which work by killing cancer cells but often kill a number of other, healthy cells as well. The change is usually temporary, but it’s something that is hard to deal with for many people with cancer.

Trebek first opened up about losing his hair last year after fans wondered how he did not lose his hair during chemo. He said that he had been wearing a realistic wig during public appearances and when filming Jeopardy!.

Trebek Has Been Open About His Hair Loss

Alex’s new book is available today! Get your copy of “The Answer Is…”, Alex’s reflections on his life and career, here: https://t.co/rdE2Oy2QcX pic.twitter.com/5JAEZVzQiE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 21, 2020

Last year, when he did an interview with CBS Sunday, Trebek said that the challenge for viewers was to figure out “‘Is that Alex’s real hair or is that a full hairpiece?’ Because they all know that when you start chemo, you lose your hair.”

In his new memoir, titled The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life, Trebek talks about how he wanted to leave military school because he was worried that they would cut off his luxurious hair.

He was hoping his hair would grow back in the summer of 2019 when he had a break from filming, but now that he’s back in chemo, he’s back to wearing a hair piece.

“This is not me,” Trebek said on July 21 on Good Morning America when discussing his hair. “And as long as I’m on chemotherapy, this will always be here when I’m in public. And that’s fine. If I were no longer hosting the program I would not be wearing the hair piece.”

Trebek Wrote His Memoir To Be In Control of His Own Story

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek speaks with our @tjholmes about undergoing an experimental treatment for pancreatic cancer and releasing a new memoir. https://t.co/gjPg9CURBj pic.twitter.com/TPLHOMprCL — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 20, 2020

Trebek told Good Morning America that he wanted to write his own memoir so he could be in control of his own story and let people know that there’s much more to him than can be seen on half-hour segments of Jeopardy!.

“I curse more than I think I do,” he said as an example. “It’s a failing, but hey, I allow myself certain things.”

When it comes to how Jeopardy! will be filmed in the post-pandemic television era, Trebek said that the set has been changed a bit and the show will look different to viewers.

“We’ve redesigned our set to separate the contestants and myself a little bit more from them,” he said. “So we are taking all kinds of precautions. Our testing procedure is now done online.”

The show will tape five shows a day, two days a week with a break in between episodes three and four. Trebek said that if that’s too much for him, then they will cut it back to possibly film four a day instead.

When it comes to who might replace him on the show after he leaves, he doesn’t have a serious answer for that.

“I joke with the audience all the time and I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier,” he said. “Betty and I have been friends for a long, long time.”

Trebek said recently that he plans to stop treatment if his current course is unsuccessful.

