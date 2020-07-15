Amelia & Bennett on Married at First Sight Season 11: Meet the Couple

Amelia and Bennett, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples starring on Season 11. The new season premieres Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and will feature Amelia and Bennett’s love story and journey with the MAFS experiment.

Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, Virginia and is very free spirited; the reality star recently finished her medical residency and is looking for a husband who is willing to stay home and “raise her babies” while she pursues her career as a doctor. Bennett, 28, grew up in New Jersey, has a Masters degree in Theater, and is now the artistic director of a theater company.

Here’s what we know about Amelia and Bennett ahead of their Season 11 debut on MAFS:

Amelia is Very Free Spirited & Believes You Can ‘Fall in Love With Anyone-Ish’

Married at First Sight | July 15th at 8/7c | LifetimeWatch all new episodes of Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite Lifetime shows at https://mylifetime.com/schedule. Lifetime’s highest-rated franchise returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes, love and drama. 5 new couples and 2 hours to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from New Orleans, yearning for lasting love, commitment and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c. #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-07-01T13:00:17Z

Amelia is very quirky and unique; she loves music and art, plays in her own one-person band and she says her “ethos in life is to live insanely wonderful adventures.” The reality star notes on the show that she falls in love with different people on a daily basis, but that she is ready to find that one person who she can fall in love with everyday for the rest of her life. According to her Lifetime bio, Amelia believes that “you can fall in love with anyone-ish,” and after watching her grandparent’s long, loving and also arranged marriage, she thinks it’s possible to learn to love someone over time, whether you fell in love at first sight or not. Amelia enjoys social experiments and believes the MAFS experience will help her find her soulmate.

Bennett Has a Masters in Theater & Lives in a House He Built for a Play

Bennett grew up doing theater productions alongside his mother, so he is no stranger to being in the spotlight. He has a Masters in Theater and aside from his talent on stage, Bennett is also skilled at a number of other things, including building sets for his productions. He actually lives in a small house he built for one of his plays, which doesn’t include a kitchen or a bathroom.

After a string of bad relationships, Bennett decided to give the Married at First Sight experiment a try with the hope of finding his soulmate once and for all. Bennett’s bio states that he is “deeply encouraged by Married At First Sight‘s history of success with past couples,” and he is confident the experts will match him with “the one.”

Although Pastor Roberson worries that Bennett’s eccentric lifestyle will clash with Amelia’s career-driven ideals, both stars are very quirky and artistic, which Dr. Pepper believes makes them a perfect match. Amelia herself notes on the show that she grew up with a mother who was the primary breadwinner while her father raised the kids and she’s looking for a similar relationship, so they might just be a match made in heaven.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 11 New Couples & Cast Spoilers

