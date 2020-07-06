Andy and Becky Otter Featured on ‘Hoarders’ Season 10 Episode 1

Andy and Becky Otter are featured on a Season 10 rerun of Hoarders, which airs Monday, July 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The description of the episode reads, “Andy and Becky feel it is their constitutional right to live however they choose, even if that’s among 250 tons of hoard; they soon find themselves in a battle with the city government that could end with them going to jail and losing their home.”

The Otters appeared on the Season 10 premiere of Hoarders in 2019, and with the new season’s air date right around the corner, A&E is re-airing several older episodes. Keep reading for details on Andy and Becky’s story ahead of their rerun tonight, but be warned – some spoilers ahead!

Andy & Becky Were Facing Thousands of Dollars in Fines From the City After Neighbors Continued Complaining

Andy and Becky, an elderly Marysville, Washington couple, had been receiving complaints from their neighbors for years about the trash in their yard. Back in 2014, long before Andy and Becky were featured on Hoarders, Komo News shed some light on their issues with hoarding; the article detailed the ongoing complaints the neighbors had with the elderly couple and their repeated attempts to get the Otters to clean up their yard.

After describing a yard filled with old, broken down cars (which were in turn filled with trash), one neighbor told Komo, “And when [Andy] cannot fit in the driver’s seat anymore, he parks them and gets another one.” Another neighbor said of the mess, “Would you want to live here?”

According to Komo, the county sent six separate letters attempting to get the Otters to clean up their yard, but Andy and Becky always claimed the old newspapers and fast food cups littering the lawn were “donations.” Eventually the Otters, who claimed they both had “serious health problems that contributed to years of delays” in cleaning their home, were faced with thousands of dollars in fines and jail time if they didn’t get their hoarding under control.

The city actually decided to re-write the laws of Marysville to make the Otters’ hoarding a public nuisance and a legitimate crime. “That’s one of the reasons we’ve sort of changed the code is because of this place,” Marysville code enforcement officer Paul Rochon told Komo at the time.

The Neighborhood Eventually Came Together to Help the Otters’ Clean Their Home

With the help of experts Michael Tompkins, a licensed clinical psychologist, and Erica DiMiele, the Otters were forced to confront their hoarding addiction, and in the end they removed over 160 tons of trash from their home. Even the neighbors who had been complaining about the Otters for the last decade came together to help clean, and the episode ended on an unusually positive note (for Hoarders standards).

Although the Otters were able to receive the help they needed to get their hoarding under control, their journey was not without its problems. There were plenty of issues with the Otters’ family, as well as Andy and Becky’s attitudes regarding their addiction and their refusal to take responsibility for their issues. However, the whole family eventually took advantage of the free therapy that the show offers and they were all able to come through better off in the end.

The new season of Hoarders airs Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

