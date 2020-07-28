JUST IN: Andy Cohen Dishes on Denise & Brandi Scandal on ‘The View’

During a July 28, 2020, appearance on The View, Andy Cohen dished on the current rumors that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills allegedly had an affair together.

During his appearance, Cohen said that there are “three sides to the scandal story” and that viewers will be hearing more from Glanville. Cohen also revealed that costar Lisa Rinna was mad that Glanville did not get to appear at the reunion. Rinna made her grievances with the reunion public on an Instagram story posted on the morning of July 17. Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” Cohen also added that he hopes that Denise Richards will return for another season.

In a July 17 interview with Celeb Magazine, Glanville revealed that she will be doing an exclusive one-on-one tell-all with Cohen separately from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Cohen Also Dished On The Ladies From Real Housewives Of New York

During his appearance, Cohen also dished about the stars of The Real Housewives of New York. Cohen said that he will be addressing the hard-drinking with the Real Housewives of New York on their reunion. Throughout the season, viewers have watched the ladies drink quite a bit, including star Leah McSweeney, who, according to People, was sober for nine years but began drinking again six months before she started filming The Real Housewives of New York. On the show, McSweeney has shared her struggles with drinking and relationship with alcohol, opening up about her past to the audience.

Cohen also noted that the women on Real Housewives of New York each have a complicated relationship with alcohol. Cohen said that more craziness with drinking will be addressed in the coming weeks of Real Housewives of New York as well.

Cohen Talked About His Battle With COVID-19 And How It Has Affected The Housewives

Cohen also revealed more about his battle with the coronavirus during his time on The View. Cohen was diagnosed with the virus in March 2020 but has since recovered. During his appearance, Cohen spoke about his own battle with the virus and revealed that he wanted to donate his plasma, but that he was denied because he is gay.

Cohen also said that COVID has “touched a lot of women on the Real Housewives of Orange County” especially. Recently, RHOC star Shannon Beador revealed that she and her three daughters tested positive for the virus in July 24, 2020, Instagram post. She shared a photo of her and her daughters, writing in the caption, “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️”