Angela & Michael Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together Today?

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong, based on their joint Instagram page. The reality stars were actually married in Nigeria on January 27, 2020, although it doesn’t appear that Michael has received his U.S. visa just yet.

The reality stars are facing some serious challenges on the current season of Happily Ever After, from issues with planning their wedding to Angela’s growing fears about her mother’s health and well-being back in the U.S. Angela and Michael also get into an explosive argument during the July 19 episode of the show after Michael introduces Angela to some of his female friends, so fans might be wondering where the 90 Day stars are today. Keep reading for details:

Angela & Michael Are Facing Some Serious Issues on the New Season of Happily Ever After

No, YOU shut up! 🗣Don't miss a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/q3U9bd9wN3 — TLC Network (@TLC) July 16, 2020

The July 19 episode of Happily Ever After features another explosive Angela meltdown after Michael introduces her to three of his female associates in Lagos. Michael brings Angela to a restaurant to meet up with a few friends who he hoped would be able to convince Angela to relocate to Nigeria while they wait for his visa; however, Angela is not happy when they show up and three women are waiting for Michael, so she storms out of the restaurant.

In the clip above, Angela says “that’s a wrap” and tells Michael she’s calling off the wedding. Although the clip doesn’t show the entire interaction, promos from last week’s episode show Angela screaming at Michael to “shut up” after he asks her why she reacted the way she did in front of his friends.

Angela also receives a call from her daughter Skyla while she and Michael are fighting in the car. According to Skyla, Angela’s mother Glenda’s health is deteriorating, and that she’s “lost her mind,” which has Angela concerned that her mother is showing signs of dementia. So on top of her issues with Michael, the wedding, and trying to figure out Michael’s green card, Angela is worried her mother will die before she makes it back to the U.S.

Angela Often Shares Photos & Videos of Michael on Instagram

Although Angela and Michael are often fighting and at odds about their relationship on the show, the reality stars appear to still be together, based on their Instagram page. According to FraudedByTLC, the two were finally married on January 27 in Nigeria, and although Michael doesn’t appear to be in the U.S. just yet, they look happier than ever these days.

Two photos of Angela and Micheal’s wedding (above) were posted on the Instagram account CommuniqueGlobal, and then re-shared by FraudedByTLC in January; the pictures feature Angela in a beautiful white wedding gown while Michael sports a smart purple suit for the occasion. The Georgia native also styled her hair in an elegant up-do, complete with a lace veil that reached halfway down her back.

Angela recently shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of the two filming in Nigeria and captioned the photos, “Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny,” followed by the hashtag #teamangelamichael. The reality star also posted a video of her “sexy Nigerian” on July 14, so they must have been able to overcome whatever obstacles they faced when the show was filming earlier this year.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

