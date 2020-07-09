Who Is Antonio Locke on ‘Double Shot at Love’ with Pauly D & Vinny?

Antonio Locke was one of the new castmembers featured on season two of MTV’s Double Shot At Love with Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. Locke and two other men, Brandon Stakemann and Nicky Curd, were invited to join the women living in the Las Vegas penthouse and work with Delvecchio and Guadagnino.

Locke Was Accused Of Cheating On His Girlfriend By the Other Women On the Show, According to MTV

Locke was expected to have a prominent role in episode five, which premieres on July 9. MTV teased that the women planned to “devise a plan to expose Antonio’s ‘cheating.'” Earlier in the season, Locke revealed he had a girlfriend back home in Staten Island, New York, but admitted that staying faithful was a challenge. “I love my girlfriend, but all this temptation around me is not helping.”

It’s unclear who Locke is dating and his mystery woman appears to prefer her privacy. MTV included in Locke’s bio that he had a “serious girlfriend” but did not disclose the woman’s name. Locke’s social media profiles do not include pictures or references to a particular woman, either.

But ahead of episode five, Locke appeared interested in gathering ideas about what exactly qualifies as infidelity. In a preview for episode five, Locke was seen in the background of the clip with a stripper sitting in his lap. He isolated the image and shared it to his Instagram account, writing, “Comment thumbs up below if you agree having a stripper on your lap is NOT CHEATING.”

Locke Graduated From High School In 2013 & Works In Construction

Locke is among the younger members of the Double Shot At Love cast. While Delvecchio recently turned 40 and Guadagnino is 32, Locke is about 25 or 26. He graduated from Susan E. Wagner High School on Staten Island in 2013, according to a list of graduates published by the Staten Island Advance newspaper.

According to his Facebook page, Locke grew up in Westerleigh, a neighborhood on the northwestern part of the island. He wrote that he attended the College of Staten Island but did not make it clear whether he graduated. Locke works in construction in New York City, according to MTV. His Facebook page notes that he was a member of Union Local 731.

Locke has not updated his Facebook page since 2017, but one of his last photos in 2016 included a cute tribute to his mother, Fran. Locke wished her a happy birthday and wrote, “You are truly the reason I am the man I am today!!!! Love ya mama!” She jokingly responded, “Don’t be blaming me! Hahahahaha. LOVE YOU.” A search of online records suggests Locke may still live with her. According to Fran Locke’s Facebook page, she was a sergeant in the New York Police Department and previously worked at the Stock Exchange.

Locke Is Related to Marie Roda From MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

If Locke had questions about what it would be like to appear on a reality TV series, he had family members he could turn to for advice. Marie Roda from the Real World: St. Thomas and The Challenge is his cousin. Roda also mentioned in a 2018 interview that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore was her second cousin.

Roda introduced Locke to other Challenge castmates, based on past Instagram posts. Locke shared a picture with Jenna Compono in 2017. He joked in the caption, “@jennacompono I know it’s a challenge to resist me, but I only have eyes for the birfffday girl.” Roda remarked in the comments, “The perks of being my cousin….”

On New Year’s Day 2019, Aneesa Ferreira from The Challenge commented on one of Locke’s pictures and insinuated that she had been at the party with Locke. “So good seeing one of my favorite guys!!!”

