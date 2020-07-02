Are Ramona Singer & Ex-Husband Mario Singer Back Together?

Even though Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer finalized her divorce from then-husband Mario Singer in 2016, it still seems like the two are spending a lot of time together. According to daughter Avery Singer’s Instagram page, the family was quarantined together for three months in Mario’s apartment in Boca Raton, Florida. This begs the question to fans: are Ramona and Mario back together?

Sadly, Singer says no. In an April 2020 interview with Glamour, Singer said, “People are like, ‘Maybe you two will get back together again.’ No, he has his life. I have my life. He doesn’t really want to live my life. I don’t really want to live his life. But we come together. The fact that we can come together in a crisis and he’s still there for me and my daughter is a big thing. He gets a gold medal.”

Best friend and fellow RHONY castmate, Sonja Morgan, confirmed this on an April 2020 episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live: @ Home. According to Bravo, when asked if Ramona and Mario were “hooking up” in quarantine, Morgan said there was no way. “No, absolutely not,” Morgan said, “Avery comes first and it’s been a long haul for Ramona and Mario to get that peace again.”

Mario Cheated on Ramona in 2013

Mario and Ramona wed in 1992 and had been married for over 20 years. The couple even renewed their vows during Season 3 of the Real Housewives of New York. Despite their long relationship, according to Us Weekly, Mario cheated on Ramona during the summer of 2013. Their split followed shortly after that, in 2014. As reported in Page Six, Mario allegedly was having an affair with a younger woman named Kasey Dexter.

In Singer’s 2015 memoir, Life on the Ramona Coaster, she shared details of the moment she realized that Mario was being unfaithful in their marriage. In an excerpt posted by Bravo, Singer wrote that she knew something was fishy when Mario wouldn’t come to the RHONY Season 6 cast party with her, and went off to spend the night in Westchester, NY, instead. After Mario revealed in a letter to her that he was unhappy, the couple started going to marriage counseling together. Singer wrote that she was in “complete denial,” and that it was actually one of her girlfriends who told her that Mario was cheating. When Singer confronted him, drama ensued:

“I remember his face looked like he had seen a ghost,” Singer wrote, “His eyes went wide. His mouth fell open. He had that same expression on his face when I was pregnant with Avery and I told him that my water broke and we had to go the hospital. He looked like a deer in headlights. ‘Just admit you were talking to a girl. Just admit it,’ I shouted.He snapped out of it and got defensive, ‘Yes, I was. Do you want to know what else I do with her besides talk?'”

Singer Is Not In a New Relationship

Although Singer was rumored to be dating contractor Andrew Catapano in 2019, she debunked the rumor to Bravo, stating that he was “just a family friend.” Singer isn’t dating anyone right now, especially in quarantine. On Season 12 of RHONY, Singer breaks down in one episode over her fear of never finding love again. When asked about that emotional moment in her Glamour interview, Singer shared:

“I’m very social. I had this fear that I won’t find a partner who would be compatible for me. Dating is easy for me. I could be in a relationship. But I don’t want a relationship. I want the relationship. All of a sudden I was feeling, Will I ever find that again?”

