Former Real Housewives Star Splits from Husband

Daughter of Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita, Ashlee Malleo, has split from her husband of two years, Pete Malleo. Malleo made the announcement via her Instagram story on July 22, 2020, according to People.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to share this news,” Malleo wrote on her Instagram story, “It’s something that has been weighing pretty heavy on my heart, and I feel that it’s best for my healing process to just put it out there. A lot of you have sent me so many messages over the last few months. Some of you have even left comments on certain posts of mine with speculation. I’ve always been an incredibly open and honest person. Although no one is entitled to the details of my private life, I have always chosen to share them with you. I acknowledge and understand the fact that such a significant part of my life has been documented on television. Those of you who follow my husband Pete and I on social media have naturally become invested in our lives over the years. That being said, Pete and I have decided to separate.”

Malleo continued, “Pete and I have been through so much together over the last ten years of our lives as not only best friends, but partners in navigating parenthood. This was a difficult decision for us. We intend to always be in each other’s lives, and continue to support one another as we grow as individuals. We will continue being loving dedicated parents to our son Cameron, who we both love more than anything. Our new goal in our journey through life together is to become the best co-parents that we are capable of being. Regardless of your opinions, we ask that you please think of our son and try your best to respect our family during this time. There are a lot more devastating things going on in the world right now to be concerned with than this ‘news.’ Thank you to all who took the time to read this. Please, stay safe! With love, Ashlee.”

The Couple Eloped In 2018

According to Bravo, Malleo got married to her husband in August 2018. The two eloped to New York City, and got married at the City Clerk’s office. The wedding took place nearly two years to the day of the birth of their son Cameron, according to Bravo.

In an Instagram post announcing their wedding, Malleo wrote, “Thank you all so much for the overwhelming amount of love and support we’ve been receiving from our friends, family and followers! Only our parents have known about our plans, and they were luckily okay with the idea. Pete and I were going back and forth for a long time about whether or not we should have a big wedding or just elope. Even our elopement plans kept changing once we decided that’s what we were going to do. Pete and I feel like we’ve been married for years already. We’ve been friends since 2010, had a beautiful child together, and have been living together since 2016.”

Malleo Is Still Close To Her Family

Even though viewers saw Malleo and her mother, Jacqueline Laurita, fight a lot during the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the two seem to have outgrown some of their disagreements and appear to be quite close. When Laurita and her family moved out West, Malleo posted an emotional tribute to her family on Instagram on June 29, 2020. Malleo wrote, “Visited 322 Waterview today (again). It’s crazy how this house still brings me so much comfort even though it’s been a year since my family has moved back West. If the fates allow, I’ll be with them in less than a week for a nice long visit.”

Laurita also often posts photos of her grandson, Cameron, to her Instagram page. In a photo she posted to her page in October 2019, Laurita wrote, “My grandson @cameronmalleo is SO handsome! #glammakisses loves and misses him SO much!! 🤗❤️ #glammakisses”

