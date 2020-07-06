90 Day Fiance: Ashley Smith Celebrates Jay’s Tattoo Shop

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Smith congratulated her husband, Jamaican native Jay Smith, for starting a new tattoo shop. The former TLC reality star said she and her husband are starting two new businesses together. They will reportedly be ready to open in August.

Jay Smith used to work at a shop called Ego Ink, but will not be running his own spot in York, Pennsylvania. Ashley Smith’s Instagram post on July 5 showed the tattoo artist in front of his new shop.

“And just like that @jay_smith_ja is a business owner!” she wrote. “So proud of you and all the hard work you have already put in! Tattoo shop on the way in York, PA! Contact either of us if you are local and are looking for a job! Two businesses coming in August, hang on babe this is gonna be a wild ride!”

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Support the Smiths

Smith received support from fellow 90 Day Fiance stars like David Toborowsky, Anna Campisi and Annie Suwan. “Wish you guys the best of luck on the new business,” Toborowsky wrote. “Sounds like you are all on the same journey as us! Awesome!” wrote Campisi, a beekeeper who sells raw honey with husband Mursel Mistanoglu.

Jay Smith also shared a post about his new business venture on his own Instagram page. “As much as I enjoyed my time at Ego Ink with some amazing co-workers and boss, I have made the decision to branch off on my own!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that Jay Skinz Tattoo is coming to York, Pennsylvania.”

“This process has not been easy at all but my shop is now under a complete renovation and will hopefully open in a little over a month,” he continued. “Thanks to my wife and family for supporting me in this decision and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jay Smith said he would be hiring five tattoo artists.

Like his wife, several 90 Day Fiance cast members reached out to congratulate the tattoo artist. “Maybe I need to make a trip and get some ink! Congrats on the shop!” said Rebecca Parrot, a private investigator whose tattoos caused some friction between she and her partner, Zied Hakimi while she was visiting him in Tunisia during their season.

The Couple Reconnected at the Beginning of Quarantine

The Smiths have a tumultuous relationship, going through various splits and reconciliations. Most recently, they reconnected at the start of the coronavirus quarantine after a five-month break.

The couple said “I do” in May 2018. Jay’s cheating scandal emerging shortly after, leading Ashley to file for divorce twice, get a restraining order against her estranged husband and then having him detained by ICE.

The couple, who is 11 years apart in age, talked about wanting children together in March. “As far as kids, we’re working on that,” said Jay. “We really don’t really have no plan, not as yet, but we are working on that.”

“That’s in the future,” Ashley added. “We’re working on more things, more important [things] right now.”

