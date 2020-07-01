Inside the August Alsina & Jada Pinkett Smith Alleged Cheating Scandal

Jada Pinket Smith denied allegations that she and singer August Alsina had an affair that husband Will Smith allowed. As reported by TMZ, Pinkett Smith’s rep said the accusation was “absolutely not true!!!”

The story first unfolded when Alsina was being interviewed by Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club to chat about his new album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy. The video has gone viral on YouTube, with nearly 400,000 views.

The conversation turned from his music to Pinkett Smith at around the 17-minute mark, where Yee asked about his romantic life, saying he was normally private when it came to dating. She then brought up the allegations about him dating Pinkett Smith. The gossip first started in March 2019 when “Nunya” was released, as noted by Complex.

According to Alsina, their tryst lasted for years after they met through her son, Jaden Smith, at a festival in 2015.

Alisina claimed he received backlash over the affair. “People can have whatever ideas they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous,” he said. “I also don’t think that it’s ever-important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?”

Alsina revealed he lost money and friendships over the alleged relationship, but people didn’t know the whole story. The singer claimed he had a sit-down conversation with Will Smith about dating the Girls Trip star. Alsina said the couple’s relationship has gone from a marriage to a partnership, and that it’s something they’re open about.

“He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her [Jada],” he said. “I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

In the past, Pinkett Smith has made several comments that made people suspect they have an open marriage. “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,'” she told the Huffington Post in 2013. “Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

Though Alsina’s allegations about Pinkett Smith was the main thing from the interview that got netizens talking, the singer didn’t address the chatter. When promoting it on social media, he talked about his music. “This past Saturday I had the chance to sit with the wonderful @angelayee and discuss everything… the album, the doc, life, love, hardship… everything! The conversation is up on my youtube now,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

“So much love for @augustalsina and I’m honored to bear witness to his sermon on life and truth,” Yee wrote in the comments section.

