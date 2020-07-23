What Does Ramona Singer’s Daughter Think of The RHONY Drama?

Although Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, rarely makes appearances on the show, she’s just as involved as her mother is this season.

During a July 2, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Avery Singer made a cameo in her mother’s self-recorded confessional. In the clip, Ramona Singer was talking about her relationship with ex-friend, Elyse Slaine. “Mom, stop wasting your energy talking about Elyse. This is so dumb,” Singer’s daughter told her as she filmed her confessional interview in her home, according to Reality Blurb, “I hear you tell all your friends. You can’t get enough of it. It’s like annoying.”

Avery Singer also snubbed Leah McSweeney in May 2020. According to Us Weekly, during the May 28, 2020 episode of RHONY, Avery Singer recorded clips of McSweeney stumbling in Rhode Island and shared them on her Instagram stories. In one clip, Avery said to mom Ramona, “This is nuts. I’m embarrassed for you. These people are crazy. How are you associated with them?”

Following Avery Singer’s comments, McSweeney posted a string of Instagram stories in response, writing: “@ramonasinger are you sure you want to involve @averysinger in our drama? She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact I’m closer to age to her than I am to you.” In another Instagram story, McSweeney told Avery Singer to “sit down sweetie.”

Avery Singer Is Extremely Close To Her Mother

It seems like Singer will defend her mother until the very end, because the two are extremely close. Until recently, the two were quarantining together in Boca Raton, Florida. “We were actually sharing a bed, as well, so we’re hardcore roommates and we’re never going to live this close in quarters,” Singer said about quarantining with her mother during a May 2020 episode of Spilling the Quarantea, “We actually moved into a friend’s apartment that’s also in the same building as my dad so we still have 3 bedrooms here to ourselves but we’re still choosing to sleep in the same bed.”

In the interview, Singer added, “For those of you that have been following along, I’ve been living with my dad, who is here in Boca, but it’s a plot twist, because my mom is here, and they’ve been divorced for the past 5 years, so it’s kind of been a silver lining. We’ve all been kind of coming together – minimal fights, we kind of have this great routine going.”

Singer posts a lot of photos with her mother on her Instagram page, the most recent one showing the two smiling from ear to ear in Southampton. In the caption, Singer wrote, “Happiest here with you”

Elyse Slaine Called Avery Singer ‘Disrespectful’

Following the comments that Singer made in her mother’s confessional about Elyse Slaine, Slaine called her ‘”disrespectful.” Slaine responded to a fan on Twitter who wondered whether or not Singer was throwing shade at Slaine, or just simply defending her mom in the scene. Slaine wrote in the July 3, 2020, Tweet, “That’s what I was trying to figure out as well. I always liked Avery, and pushed my husband to be hands-on to mentor her, and to use his connections to get her the job she wanted. I wish her well.”

When another fan replied to Slaine and wrote that they thought Singer was just standing up for her mother, Slaine responded, “I hope so. But no one seems to think that. The consensus is that she was being disrespectful. I hope you are right, and everyone else is wrong. I still think of Avery as the little girl who use to do sleepovers with my daughter.”

Singer has not responded to the comments.

READ NEXT: Are Ramona Singer & Ex-Husband Mario Singer Back Together?