RHONY Freak Out Reported: Daughter Yells At FedEx

It looks like Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, won’t “take a Xanax, calm down!” According to Page Six, Singer was caught yelling at FedEx employees at a New York City store on July 29, 2020. Page Six alleged that Singer was trying to use the FedEx employees as movers.

A witness told Page Six that Singer was demanding employees at the West 4th Street location box up her clothing and other odds and ends. Apparently the FedEx employees had to tell her that they were not a moving company, and they could not bill her for packing up her items. Singer allegedly became frustrated, and left in a huff, leaving her items scattered all over the store for employees to deal with.

According to Page Six, Singer had posted an Instagram story earlier that day, which showed her and a friend parked across the street from the store with multiple containers and garment bags.

Singer Has Denied The Claims

Singer has denied the claims, her rep saying that the story is extremely exaggerated. “So much of this is untrue and extremely exaggerated.” Singer’s rep told Page Six.

Singer’s rep continued, “Avery has been shipping from this FedEx location since before March and throughout the entire move and everyone has been so courteous and helpful,” the spokesperson said. “The original location was unable to accommodate the size [of] box she needed to ship, so she had to switch locations. But that’s all it was. Someone is obviously trying to make more about this situation than it really is.”

Singer’s Daughter Has Come Under Fire by Other Housewives Recently

This is not the first time that Avery Singer has been accused of being rude. During the July 2, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Avery Singer made a cameo during Ramona Singer’s self-recorded interview. While Ramona Singer was talking about friend Elyse Slaine on camera, Avery Singer came in and said, “Mom, stop wasting your energy talking about Elyse, I hear you tell all your friends. You can’t get enough of it. It’s like annoying,” according to The Blast.

In an Instagram live following the episode, McSweeney and Slaine went in on Avery Singer. On the Instagram live, Slaine revealed, “I have to say, I’m completely super disappointed. I’ve known Avery since she was a little girl, and my whole family has treated Ramona and Avery like family, in fact. You know, my husband coached her during job interviews and did mock interviews with her. He mentored her and then made the phone call to his friend to…that’s the reason why Avery got this job, where she is now. I’m definitely upset about it, I don’t know why Avery would react that way.”

After Slaine said that, McSweeney asked, “Did Ramona ever thank you for getting Avery a job?”

In response, Slaine asked her husband, Reinhold Gebert for the answer. “Reinhold says no, he was never thanked.” said Slaine.

“I’ve always been fond of her, I guess she’s sort of just defending her mom,” Slaine added during the Live.

