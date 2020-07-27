Is ‘Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever’ New Tonight? When Is Next Episode?

While Bachelor Nation fans await the next Bachelorette season, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC has been airing specially-produced episodes of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seaons Ever on Monday night’s in the show’s usual timeslot, recapping some of the biggest Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons for the franchise.

According to ABC’s primetime schedule, tonight’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! is a rerun of the show’s 3-hour feature on Sean Lowe’s Bachelor season. The next new episode airs the following week, on Monday, August 3.

Sean Lowe’s ‘Bachelor’ Season First Re-Aired as the ‘Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever’ Premiere

When ABC premiered The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever in June, they kicked off the recap special with Sean Lowe’s Bachelor season. Lowe is notably the only Bachelor in history to stay with and marry his final rose. He and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, are still happily married today.

Before the season re-aired on national television, Lowe shared a photo from the first time he and his wife met on the show; in the caption, he wrote, “It’s not that hard. Just find the one person on the planet you want to spend all your time with and marry her.”

Giudici shared the same photo, with a longer reflection on her time in the Bachelor cast. She wrote, “When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color. I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino. I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more. I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was. I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I’ve ever known. I’d say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

The Next New Episode of ‘The Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever’ Features Ali Fedotowsky’s Season

The August 3 Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever special is a 3-hour recap of the highlights from Ali Fedotowsky’s season as The Bachelorette. ABC’s brief synopsis of the episode teases. “Ali share a behind-the-scenes look at her days on the show and shares a stunning revelation.”

Fans of the reality dating franchise know that at the end of her season, Fedotowsky chose contestant Roberto Martinez. While the two did get engaged at the end of the season, their relationship ultimately did not last. Fedotowsky is currently happily married to her husband, Kevin Manno; they were married in 2017 and have two children together.

As a guest on Us Weekly‘s Bachelor-themed podcast, Fedotowsky reflected on her time as the Bachelorette, admitting, “It is so difficult. I hated being the Bachelorette. And that’s the truth. I am beyond grateful. Like, my life would not be what it is today. If I wasn’t on that show, I wouldn’t have the platform I have. I wouldn’t have the amazing community around me. I wouldn’t have met my husband, wouldn’t have my kids, like, I’m so beyond grateful for The Bachelorette. But I hated my experience.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

