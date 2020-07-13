Below Deck Med’s Jess More Said Everyone But Her Knew Rob Had a Girlfriend

The drama on Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 continues to heat up as new episodes air, and it’s now centered around third stew Jessica More and deckhand Robert Westergaard.

Though the couple instantly hit it off and surprised viewers with their chemistry, in the most recent episode of the show, chief stew Hannah Ferrier warned Jess that Rob was posting photos with another girl on his Instagram story and already had a girlfriend.

Jess, however, said she did not actually see the picture until the episode aired and she would never date someone who already had a girlfriend.

Jess Said She Did Not Know Rob Had a Girlfriend

While live-tweeting the show, Jess tweeted about getting her heart broken, writing “I don’t need another broken heart – Me #BelowDeckMed.”

When a fan responded to say that they lack sympathy if the relationship turned out badly due to Rob’s relationship status, Jess defended herself on Twitter and said she did not know Rob had a girlfriend.

“To clarify, everyone BUT ME knew he had a gf he swore to me he was just seeing someone casually (dating/nothing serious) I didn’t see the actual photo that was posted till the show aired…” she wrote.

Rob even said during the episode that he did not have a girlfriend at the time, saying, “There’s nothing going on. I would not do this if it were. It’s over.”

He went on to say that he broke off his relationship and said he would not be in a relationship if he was “gonna cheat on someone. Even though it’s like an open experience.”

“I KNOW I did nothing wrong and in fact had asked multiple times to know what the deal was, I was misled,” Jess tweeted about the situation.

Are Jess and Rob Still Together?

It’s doubtful that Jess and Rob are still together based on their social media activity following the most recent episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, though it is not completely confirmed that they are not.

Neither of them has posted anything about getting together or being together recently, with the most recent post being in October 2019. Jess uploaded a photo of them together in Ibiza, Spain, writing, “She wasn’t where she had been. She wasn’t worried about where she is going, but she was on her way… while loving every moment.”

It’s likely that photo was taken when season 5 was still going on, so it doesn’t reveal much about their relationship status. There’s also the fact that Jess has been quoted saying that she does not hook up with crew members, but their “boatmance” was entertaining, steamy and eventful.

Rob and Jessica quickly gravitated toward each other. “I was just really intrigued by Rob,” she told Heavy about what attracted her to him. “He’s quiet in a way and you can tell there’s a lot going on in his head. I think I just wanted to understand him.”

It looks like their relationship was short-lived and stayed on the seas rather than following them back home when the season ended. It’s possible, however, that sparks flew and they are still together today.

