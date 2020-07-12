Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s Son, Has Died at 27 by Apparent Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley‘s son Benjamin Keough died on July 12 at the age of 27. Per TMZ, authorities reported that his death was caused by an apparent suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Keough was the brother of actress Riley Keough and grandson of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

Presley posts infrequently on social media, but one of her most recent Instagram posts was a black and white photo shared in 2019, featuring Benjamin and her other children. When Presley posted the photo, it quickly went viral as fans noticed the physical resemblance between Keough and his uber-famous grandfather, music icon Elvis Presley. In addition to his older sister Riley, Benjamin had two younger sisters; the photo was taken at a family birthday party for Riley’s 30th birthday.

Benjamin Keough Had Plans to Pursue a Music Career

In his teenage years, Keough seemed to be following in his musical family’s footsteps. In 2009, The Daily Telegraph reported that Keough (who went by “Presley” as an artist at the time) signed a $5 million, 5-album deal with Universal. Of the music he intended to make, he said, “The music will be nothing like Elvis, nothing like him at all.”

