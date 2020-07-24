Who Is Betty? Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

Betty is the fourteenth song on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, “Folklore.” Swift announced the surprise album on July 23. It contains 16 tracks and one bonus track. The track is notably about two young women in love, leading many to ask: who is Betty? Are the girls in this song based on real people, or totally made up?

In announcing her album, Swift mentioned how her plans for the summer had changed amid the coronavirus pandemic — namely, she had planned on a massive global tour for her seventh album, Lover, which came out last August. She wrote on Instagram,

“Most of the things i had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise […] Tonight at midnight I’ll be release in my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine… Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Betty Full Lyrics: ‘When I Passed Your House, It’s Like I Couldn’t Breathe’

Here are the lyrics to Betty, per genius:

[Verse 1]

Betty, I won’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom but

I think it’s ’cause of me

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard

When I passed your house

It’s like I couldn’t breathe

[Pre-Chorus]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me?

Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself?

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Verse 2]

Betty, I know where it all went wrong

Your favorite song was playing

From the far side of the gym

I was nowhere to be found

I hate the crowds, you know that

Plus, I saw you dance with him

[Pre-Chorus]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me?

Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself?

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Bridge]

I was walking home on broken cobblestones

Just thinking of you

When she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She said “James, get in, let’s drive”

Those days turned into nights

Slept next to her, but

I dreamt of you all summer long

[Verse 3]

Betty, I’m here on your doorstep

And I planned it out for weeks now

But it’s finally sinkin’ in

Betty, right now is the last time

I can dream about what happens when

You see my face again

[Pre-Chorus]

The only thing I wanna do

Is make it up to you

So I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

[Chorus]

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Will you have me?

Will you love me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In front of all your stupid friends?

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

Will it patch your broken wings?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

[Outro]

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin’ in my car again

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you

Betty: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

As a stylistic song, Betty fits firmly in Swift’s musical canon as a teenage love song. But the track is massively notable, given that it seems to be the first story Swift has sung about two women being in love.

Following the release of Swift’s album, she took to Twitter to make something clear that she usually doesn’t: she pointed out that many of these songs are made up, and are not, like her other albums, to be taken so diaristically. She wrote, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”

So it’s fully possible that this entire song was made up as fiction. Of course, many Swifties might want to draw the song somehow back to Swift’s mysterious friendship with model Karlie Kloss; fans have speculated about a romance between the two women for years.