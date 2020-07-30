CBS Reveals When the Big Brother 22 All-Stars Cast Will Be Named

On social media Thursday, July 30, CBS finally confirmed that the cast of Big Brother season 22 will be revealed live during the two-hour premiere, which will feature the houseguests moving into the Big Brother house. This will be the first time viewers get to watch the houseguests move in live other than the online-only season, Big Brother: Over the Top.

There is still no word as to when the live feeds will start. Usually, the feeds start after the West Coast airing of the premiere episode, but that also means the houseguests have been in the house for a week. This time, fans are worried that with the move-in happening live, the feeds won’t start until after the first eviction, on Thursday, August 13. We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Rumored Cast

Originally, the cast was supposed to be announced this week, with interviews with the houseguests posting to the live feeds on CBS All Access. However, the live feed advertisement stopped putting up the placard about the cast interviews, which fans have generally taken to mean that the cast is still in flux.

According to Gold Derby, the cast includes:

Christmas Abbott, Season 19

David Alexander, Season 21

Nicole Anthony, Season 21

Cody Calafiore, Season 16

Kevin Campbell, Season 11

Tyler Crispen, Season 20

Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

Daniel Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

Memphis Garrett, Season 10

Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

Keesha Smith, Season 10

Ian Terry, Season 14

Gold Derby has a few other people on their list for a total of 18 houseguests, but “Evel” Dick Donato, who played in seasons 8 and 13, has said they are no longer in the running. According to Donato’s Twitter, the past contestants who will not be on the show include Kaycee Clark from season 20, Josh Martinez from season 19, Amber Borzotra from season 16, and Danielle Reyes from season three.

The Schedule & COVID-19 Precautions

Big Brother will once again have three weekly episodes. Following the premiere, the series will air pre-recorded and edited episodes on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the live eviction shows on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. The live eviction shows will continue to be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Big Brother season 22 premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour live move-in show. Sign up for the live feeds here so that you don’t miss a minute of the fun and drama of the new season.

