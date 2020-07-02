Blue Goes Mew, Reckful’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Blue Goes Mew is the ex-girlfriend of Twitch streamer Reckful. The World of Warcraft streamer, whose real name is Byron Bernstein, died by suicide Thursday. Blue Goes Mew was the first to confirm the news, taking to Twitter on July 2.

“Yes, it’s him. He’s gone,” she wrote, confirming Reckfuls death. “I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do. Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always.”

Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/S7UoNGwpmM — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

1. Blue Texted Him The Day Before His Death

God fucking dammit, I wish he picked up the phone. I knew he was sad but not how sad. I’m so devastated pic.twitter.com/XTG2WMVMrS — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

Blue shared a text exchange that she had with Reckful, where she tried to talk to him on the phone. “God f***ing dammit, I wish he picked up the phone. I knew he was sad but not how sad. I’m so devastated,” she wrote.

The text exchange showed that Reckful said it was too hard for him to talk right now, and Blue assuring him she was there if he needed her.

2. Blue Received Support From Social Media Users

Please don't blame yourself. What happened is not your fault. Sending you all my love. I'm here for anything you need. — Bloodyfaster aka Daddy (@BloodyfasterTV) July 2, 2020

Social media users offered their condolences to Blue, with many telling her not to blame herself.

“Blue, it isn’t your fault. I’m 100% sure you did and would have done anything in your power to prevent this,” one of the top commenters wrote. “There was nothing you could have done. Please don’t think about the what-ifs.”

“I’m so sorry, you were a great influence in his life,” another added.

3. Blue Was In a New Relationship

On Instagram, Blue talked about her new partner. In her most recent post, she talked about spending time with her partner’s dog.

“My bf’s dog sneaks on his bed to cuddle with me when my bf leaves for work. (He knows he’s not supposed to be on the bed),” she wrote.

4. Blue Did Fashion Modeling

The cosplayer has more than 13,000 followers on Twitter.

5. Blue Is an Animal Lover

In many of her Instagram pictures, Blue features animals.

If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

