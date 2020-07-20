Is Brad Womack Married Today? Does He Have a Wife Now?

On July 20’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! fans will get to revisit Brad Womack‘s two seasons as a Bachelor lead (season 11 and season 15). In spite of his two seasons as ABC’s The Bachelor, Womack did not meet his wife on the show, and it appears that he’s never been married.

As the Bachelor for season 11 of the reality show, Womack shocked viewers when he rejected both of his final contestants in the finale, proposing to no one. His final two were DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft. At the end of season 15, Womack proposed to contestant Emily Maynard but the two broke off their engagement without getting married.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

