Brandi Glanville Reveals What Happened When She Saw Denise Richards After Alleged Affair

During a July 24, 2020, episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville dished about what really happened when she saw Denise Richards for the first time after her alleged affair. During last week’s episode, Glanville explains to fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying.

During the podcast episode, Glanville explained what it was like to see Richards for the first time after their alleged affair, which happened to be at Kyle Richard’s black and white party. “I was the most nervous to see Denise, because it had been a long time, nine months,” Glanville said on her podcast, “We had been texting, but I hadn’t seen her. Once she found out I was going to be at the party, she was all of a sudden my best friend again, texting me a lot, a lot, a lot. Before it was just like, ‘I’m really busy,” she basically just hit it and quit it. She stayed in touch just a little bit.”

Glanville said that Richards started being nice to her again, and she could tell that it was fake. “When I saw her being so sweet and nice and like the old Denise, I was like ‘you are fake as f***” Glanville said on the episode, “When they asked me back to the show, all of a sudden, she was blowing up my phone again and she was my best friend again, excited to see me, and it was just like, is she being truthful? And then she started talking about all the other girls, and it was just, like, ok, this woman is not who she is pretending to be at all. She doesn’t like these women, so why not just tell them you don’t like them if you’re gonna talk s*** to me because you think I’m going to keep your secrets, you’re wrong.”

Glanville’s Best Friend Kim Richards Said Richards Was ‘Emotionally Torturing’ Glanville

During the podcast, Glanville also revealed what her best friend, Kim Richards, said when she told her about the affair. “Once I decided to tell Kim, which was after Kyle’s party, after we had already been hired back for episodes to shoot, I told Kim off camera and Kim was like, you’ve been used…this is emotional torture, what she’s doing to you. She’s basically making you feel bad so you keep her secret.” Glanville said.

Glanville said that Kim Richards’ pushed her to tell the other women about the affair. “She was like, you have to tell the girls before they leave for Rome, and I was like, nope. I’m not telling them,” Glanville said, “I wasn’t prepared to look bad still, and I didn’t want to tell anyone. So, but it was Kim talking, and then I told Kim, if it comes out organically and it’s me saying it and you don’t say it for me, I will tell Kyle. So that was what had happened.”

Richards Slammed The Other Ladies In Leaked Text Messages

In a set of leaked text messages between Richards and Glanville obtained by Celeb Magazine, Richards slammed the other members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, writing that they will “stop at nothing” for drama.

“I don’t know what these women are doing they are telling you one thing and me something else,” Richards wrote, “And can cause problems with both our families. I really hope we can talk. I’ll tell you everything and you’ll know because it was all on camera when they told me all this stuff and I’ll share my response to it with you. I was shocked at the stuff they had said. There is still time that you and I can fix this so our families don’t have to endure this bullshit. It’s apparent that you and I are scapegoats for their drama at the potential expense of our kids. You & I are easy targets because we’ve been open about certain things on the show & it’s not cool at all. They do not care about our children and families and they’ll stop at nothing.”

