Why Brandi Glanville Did Not Attend The Season 10 RHOBH Reunion

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Garcelle Beauvais announced on her Twitter, the reunion for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filmed on July 17, 2020. However, there was one familiar face that wasn’t there, and that was former star, Brandi Glanville.

In an exclusive statement to Celeb Magazine, Glanville explained why she didn’t appear the reunion amid the rumors that she had an affair with Denise Richards. “Production called me the day of the reunion,” Glanville shared with Celeb Magazine, “We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn’t attend the reunion.”

Glanville also said, “They wanted the other women to hash out their differences without me being there. Had I been there, I would have been the Camille [Grammer] of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn’t a full-time cast member.” Glanville continued, “The women needed to hash out their differences and air their grievances with what went on in the season as it pertained to full-time cast members.”

Glanville also revealed to Celeb Magazine that she will be doing an exclusive one-on-one tell-all with Andy Cohen separately from the reunion.

Glanville Received a ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter Following Allegations

Following the allegations that Richards and Glanville had an affair, Glanville received a cease and desist letter. Glanville spoke about it during a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast. On the podcast, Glanville said, “I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Glanville shared on The Rumour Mill podcast, “But after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk. I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

According to fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member, Lisa Rinna, the cease and desist had a big effect on the reunion. On an Instagram story that Rinna posted on the morning of July 17, she wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

Richards Has Continuously Denied The Affair Rumors

Even though Glanville continues to try to prove that the two had an affair, Richards continues to deny the allegations. According to People, on a July 2, 2020, episode of The Talk, Richards addressed the affair rumors. During the interview, Richards said, “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

Richards continued, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said.”

