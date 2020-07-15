Brandi Glanville & Denise Richards’ ‘Proof’: The Text Messages & Photos

During the later half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, former star Brandi Glanville alleges that she had an affair with current star, Denise Richards. In a super teaser posted by Bravo that shared moments from the rest of Season 10, Glanville is filmed saying, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f**ed her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’”

While Richards has denied these allegations, Glanville asserts that she has proof of the affair happening. According to Hollywood Life, a source said in February 2020 that Glanville showed the other ladies of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast private text messages from Richards. According to Hollywood Life, the source told them exclusively, “These texts were about the other ladies and it did upset a lot of the ladies and caused a lot of fighting and tension, but Denise does eventually own up to the fact that she said some of the things she said.”

According to E! News, Glanville has also claimed that she has forms of other proof besides the text messages between the two. Some of this proof could include photos, as Glanville took to Twitter on June 27, 2020, posting a dimly-lit photo of her kissing another blonde-haired woman. The photo sparked controversy among fans, as many people thought that it was Richards in the pic. Glanville confirmed that it was Richards a few days later on her Twitter, tweeting out, “It’s 1million percent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

Viewers will get to see the affair drama play out on the remainder of Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Richards Is Not Looking Forward To Seeing The Drama Play Out On TV

Richards is not looking forward to all of this drama playing out on TV, a source told Us Weekly in April 2020. “Denise has to relive the nightmare and stress caused by all of the drama from RHOBH,” the source told Us Weekly, “She doesn’t understand why the cast was just out to get her from the beginning of filming. A lot went down behind the scenes that sadly will never be known when Denise wasn’t filming.”

Some of Richards’ castmates have spoken out about the affair. In an April 2020 interview with E! News, costar Erika Jayne said, “There’s two sides to every story, both of them will be told, and it’s ultimately up to the viewer to decide who or which person they believe.”

Richards Still Denies The Affair Rumors

Richards and her reps have continuously denied the affair rumors. According to People, on a July 2, 2020, episode of The Talk, Richards addressed the affair rumors. During the interview, Richards said, “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

Richards continued, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Permanently Closes One of Her Famous Restaurants