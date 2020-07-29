Brandi Glanville Leaks Texts Between Her And Denise Richards

During last week’s July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the drama finally begins to play out as Brandi Glanville tells the story of her alleged affair with star Denise Richards. Now, Glanville has leaked some of the text messages between her and Richards on Twitter, and an inside source leaked additional messages to Celeb Magazine.

During the episode, Glanville explains to fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying. Glanville also alleged that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage.

In the leaked text messages, Richards writes, “Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $” Glanville then replies, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.” To that, Richard responded, “Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

Richards Said The Other Ladies Will ‘Stop At Nothing’ To Expose The Affair Drama

In another set of leaked text messages obtained by Celeb Magazine, Richards slammed the other ladies to Glanville and Glanville wrote to Richards that she was “ashamed” about the affair. Glanville wrote, “First & for most It was never my intention to speak about it because I was ashamed and I had guilt and you will see that, first you make me into a cheater Something I would NEVER KNOWINGLY be involved in. We could have had a conversation about it and put all this to sleep,” Glanville continues, “but then you go to Rome tell everyone crazy lies about me and call me a liar. So now I’m not just a cheater but I’m a cheater and a liar thank you Denise. I have to explain this to my children I have nothing more to say to you right now.”

In response, Richards wrote, “Brandi do you really think I would ever do that? And that is news to me I have never even heard this. I don’t know what they told you but that is an absolute lie. I never brought your name up to any of them and at Bravocon I spoke very highly of you.”

Richards continues, “I don’t know what these women are doing they are telling you one thing and me something else. And can cause problems with both our families. I really hope we can talk. I’ll tell you everything and you’ll know because it was all on camera when they told me all this stuff and I’ll share my response to it with you. I was shocked at the stuff they had said. There is still time that you and I can fix this so our families don’t have to endure this bullshit. It’s apparent that you and I are scapegoats for their drama at the potential expense of our kids. You & I are easy targets because we’ve been open about certain things on the show & it’s not cool at all. They do not care about our children and families and they’ll stop at nothing.”

Glanville Has Leaked Other Forms of ‘Proof’ Before

This is not the only “proof” that Glanville and others have leaked about the alleged affair. According to E! News, Glanville has also claimed that she has forms of other proof besides the text messages between the two. Some of this proof could include photos, as Glanville took to Twitter on June 27, 2020, posting a dimly-lit photo of her kissing another blonde-haired woman. The photo sparked controversy among fans, as many people thought that it was Richards in the pic. Glanville confirmed that it was Richards a few days later on her Twitter, tweeting out, “It’s 1million percent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

Richards has continued to deny the allegations. According to People, on a July 2, 2020, episode of The Talk, Richards addressed the affair rumors. During the interview, Richards said, “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

Richards continued, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said.”

Viewers will get to see the affair drama play out on the remainder of Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

