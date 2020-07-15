Brandi Glanville’s Ex-Husband, Boyfriends & Dating History

On Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former castmember Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Denise Richards. In a teaser posted by Bravo that shares snippets of the rest of Season 10, Glanville reveals that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, she says, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’” Richards and her rep have denied the allegations.

On social media, Glanville has been hinting that she really did have an affair with Richards. On June 27, 2020, Glanville posted a photo to Twitter other kissing another blonde-haired woman, which many speculated was Richards. In the following tweet, Glanville confirmed that it was Richards, writing, “It’s 1million percent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

However, before all of the drama regarding the affair allegations started, who was Brandi Glanville dating? Who is her ex-husband? Here’s what you need to know:

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Glanville’s Ex-Husband Is Eddie Cibrian

According to Us Weekly, Glanville’s ex-husband is actor Eddie Cibrian. In March 2009, it was revealed that Cibrian was having an affair with actress LeAnn Rimes, after the two met on set working on a Lifetime movie called Northern Lights. During the affair, Cibrian was still married to Glanville, and Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet. Shortly after the affair, in 2010, Glanville and Cibrian divorced, and Cibrian married Rimes. Glanville and her ex have two children together, Jake, 13, and Mason, 17.

In the past, Glanville has feuded with her ex-husband and Rimes in the public. According to Us Weekly, in June 2017, Glanville told E’s! Daily Pop that “I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related. If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.” However, the two seem to be on civil terms right now, and according to People, Glanville and Rimes are working on having a more cordial relationship. According to a December 26, 2019, Instagram post, Glanville saw her ex at Christmas.

Glanville Has Had Several Romances Since

Since her divorce, Glanville has had plenty of romance in her life. According to The Sun, Glanville was seen dining at Mastro’s steakhouse in Los Angeles with former NBA Star in January 2020. The two were spotted holding hands together. Glanville also briefly dated president and CEO of The Friese Foundation, Donald “DJ” Friese, from 2017 to early 2018. According to Us Weekly, Glanville broke it off after she accused him of talking to other girls on Instagram. On January 12, 2018, Glanville tweeted out, “Is official I’m SINGLE! He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice” with a broken heart emoji.

In an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aftershow in June 2019, Glanville revealed that she was dating a French man who was younger than her, according to People. Glanville did not reveal the man’s identity, but she said on the show, according to People, “I would not say that he’s a boyfriend, because I don’t like that word, number one, number two, I don’t want him to think I like him that much.” Glanville continued, “Number three, I don’t know. He’s 10 years younger than me and he’s a waiter, so it’s just not the best fit right now.”

In the aftershow interview, Glanville also revealed that this mystery man was good in bed.

Glanville Says That She Has Dated Other Stars

According to Page Six, Glanville has also claimed that she has dated two “Friends” stars, a man from “The Notebook” and Ben Stiller. In an episode of Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, Glanville said that before her marriage, “I dated a lot, I made out a lot, I made out with one of the men in ‘The Notebook.’ They were single at the time, that’s all I will say. I can’t say [who].”

On the podcast, Glanville also said that she dated David Schwimmer. According to Page Six, Glanville said of Schwimmer, “He wore makeup,” she said. “He wore concealer out during the day and it really annoyed me. I understand you’re on set, you’re used to wearing makeup, but I wasn’t used to a man wearing makeup. In the moment, it bothered me.” Glanville also alleged that Schwimmer called her a “bigger girl,” even though she only weighed 109 pounds at the time.

