Who Is Brandon Stakemann on ‘Double Shot at Love’ with Pauly D & Vinny?

MTV’s show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino does have some of the contestants from season one back, but they have also added people to the roster including Brandon Stakemann.

Stakemann was brought into the show by Derynn Page. They became close while going out to clubs in New Jersey. He prides himself on being a “lovable douche” and calls himself a ladies man, according to his MTV biography.

The MTV reality series features Pauly D and Vinny on their journey to find love and is in season 2 since the relationships developed in season 1 didn’t work out. This season, they are again dating their exes to see if any of them are actually “the one.”

Stakemann is from Manalapan, New Jersey

Stakemann is a 28-year-old event host, and he’s from Manalapan, New Jersey. He has already made waves when it comes to the cast, since he hooked up with Marissa Lucchese in episode 2 of season 2.

At first, Marissa told him she wanted to keep things casual but later started flirting with him more often on a night out. She questioned him about his behavior, and he told her that she was his “f**king friend” and nothing more than that.

Fans took to Twitter to call Stakemann a “typical f*ckboy” after the episode,” and others said that jealousy naturally happens when you hook up with friends.

He Was Brought on the Show By Marissa

Derynn brought three new men into the house during the season premiere of Double Shot at Love. The guys had told her to bring some friends to Las Vegas, but they never specified a gender.

“They like to party; they like to have fun,” she said on the show. “I’m excited for you guys to meet them.”

When they realized that her friends were boys, the women were excited, with Suzi saying, “Oh my God, Derynn’s friends are boys. Yaaas!”

The boys included Brandon, Antonio and Nick, and most of the women said that Nick was the one who made the best impression right off the bat. Suzi told MTV News what she thought after meeting the guys.

“He was funny, kind, good-looking, well put-together,” B-Lashes revealed. “He held the door open for us, helped us carry our bags. He was a real gentleman.”

They said Antonio made the worst impression, leaving Brandon right in the middle, though she said that he doesn’t know how to be quiet and might need a “mute button.”

“Brandon was loud, looked like a f*ckboy, acts like a f*ckboy,” Suzi said. “Big ego. I thought he was going to be relentless.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV. It is followed by episodes of Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

READ NEXT: Tati Westbrook Breaks Silence, Speaks Out Against Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson