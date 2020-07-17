Brian Hickerson Arrested: Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Charged With Domestic Violence

Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, has been arrested in California and on Thursday was charged with multiple counts including domestic violence and assault, according to TMZ. According to public records, Hickerson was arrested by the LAPD on Thursday night at 9 p.m. The bail has been set at $320,000.

This came after Panettiere received the court’s protection from Hickerson in Wyoming and filed for the same protection in California. Panettiere filed to register her out-of-state restraining order from Wyoming in California just days ago, The Blast reported on July 15. The Nashville star requested that the protective order is enforced in Los Angeles, where she is now living. It’s unclear at this time if the court granted the restraining order.

The couple began dating shortly after Panettiere and her fiance Wladimir Klitschko split in August 2018. They dated for just under two years in a relationship that was described by many close friends as “toxic,” and broke up a short while ago, according to PEOPLE.

This story is still developing.

Hickerson Was Arrested a Few Months Ago After Panettiere Says He Hit Her During an Argument

Earlier this year, Hickerson was arrested on Valentine’s Day in Teton County, Wyoming after Panettiere told the police that he had gotten physical and punched her in the face during an argument. At the time, Hickerson was charged with domestic battery and interference with a cop, which are both misdemeanor charges in Wyoming.

TMZ obtained police documents of the incident which said Panettiere reported that Hickerson began getting physically abusive toward her and punched her. Police reported that her face was swollen, TMZ added. Hickerson was then released on a $5,000 bond. It’s unclear where the case stands at this time.

The Valentine’s Day incident wasn’t the first domestic violence dispute between the couple. Hickerson was also arrested in May 2019 in Los Angeles and charged with one count of felony domestic violence. Prosecutors said he “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon Hayden P.” A few months later, the case was dismissed, PEOPLE reported. A Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told the outlet, “Our office was unable to proceed because we could not secure a material witness.”

