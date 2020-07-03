Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus’ Ex Luis Attends Stella’s Birthday

Luis Hernandez, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, attended their daughter Stella’s third birthday. DeJesus has largely admonished her ex for not being around for their daughter. The couple split while she was pregnant with Stella after DeJesus discovered Hernandez had cheated on her, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

DeJesus threw a unicorn-themed birthday for Stella, filled with cupcakes, pretzels, bubbles and a special drink pouch for the birthday girl and her sister, Nova.”My sweet stelly. Its an honor to be your mom. God placed you with me for a reason I’ll forever be grateful for. Even the universe can’t contain the amount of love I have for you,” she wrote.

“It’s been 3 years already and so many more to come,” DeJesus continued. “Shine bright babe, you are the brightest star I know.”

DeJesus didn’t include any pictures of Hernandez on her Instagram posts, but she did share a picture of him holding Stella in on her Story, as captured by the fan page Teen Mom Shade Room. Hernandez wore a unicorn horn for the picture and DeJesus captioned the photo, “Twins.”

DeJesus and Hernandez Reportedly Hooked Up

DeJesus revealed last month she wasn’t looking forward to the Season 10 premiere of Teen Mom 2, The Ashleys Reality Roundup wrote, citing since-deleted tweets from the MTV reality star. “This season will be trash for me,” Bri tweeted. “I cannot take it. Ready for everything to be over with…I’m praying it won’t even air but whatever, it’s out of my hands now anyway.”

According to the blog, DeJesus and her friends went to a club where Hernandez was DJing in the fall. The reality star went home with the DJ and MTV was there to film it all.

DeJesus might have been referring to an embarrassing moment where reportedly she talked to a friend about getting tested for an STD the morning after hooking up with Hernandez. “They filmed Briana the next day having a very graphic conversation with her friend about the hookup, and how they didn’t use any protection,” a source told The Ashley. “Briana was worried that she may have contracted something from that encounter.”

DeJesus seemingly confirmed the tryst when she wrote on her Instagram Story in November about having gonorrhea: “If you f**ked my bald baby daddy in the last two years– go get checked cause he got the clap!” Devoin Austin, Nova’s father, isn’t bald so it’s likely she was referring to Hernandez.

DeJesus and Hernandez Barely Knew Each Other When She Got Pregnant

When she first found out she was pregnant with Stella, DeJesus contemplated having an abortion because she hadn’t known Hernandez for more than a month.

“When I first found out, I was more like, ‘Well we don’t really know each other so maybe it’s best if we do get an abortion,’” DeJesus said on Teen Mom 2 while talking to Hernandez, as noted by People magazine. “But, you were very supportive.”

DeJesus told her sister, Brittany DeJesus, that she had not expected to get pregnant. “I should have been on birth control, that’s for sure,” she said. “I didn’t think I would end up getting pregnant again, so I didn’t bother getting on birth control… This pregnancy was the last thing I expected to happen.”

